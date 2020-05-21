FSU AM: Classic Games, Recruiting Updates, a 'Nole in Court

FOOTBALL

A couple of great games from the past were relived on Twitter Wednesday.

The ACC Digital Network's Twitter account replayed the '96 game against hated rival Florida.

Fonder Clemson memories were also revived, as the Seminoles Athletics' official Twitter account took a look, and a listen, to Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal over the Tigers in 2010.

The Seminoles Athletics' account also posted a video having fun with a clip from the ESPN documentary The Last Dance. The clip is of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan jamming out with his headphones on while on the team bus, but what was he listening to exactly? Well, he says Kenny Lattimore, but there's another version of the story making rounds. That's right. It was the "Seminole Rap" from 1988.

Our David Visser provided an update on former Seminole Telvin Smith's legal battles.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff's recruiting momentum continued, as a few big-time recruits included the 'Noles in some announcements.

Three-star class of '21 cornerback Kamari Lassiter out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama included FSU in his top 11.

The number 3 safety in the nation, four-star Corey Collier from Miami, named the Seminoles in his top 6.

Class of '22 athlete Rashod Dubinion out of Ellenwood, GA and class of '22 safety Chace Biddle from Garland, TX received scholarship offers from FSU.

BASEBALL

To commemorate Head Coach Mike Martin, Jr.'s victory over UF this season, the Seminoles Athletic's Twitter account featured the win as its Game of the Week.

Former 'Noles catcher Cal Raleigh went head-to-head with Robert Flores from the MLB Network in MLB The Show '20 on Twitch.

BASKETBALL

The men's hoops Twitter account reminisced on an electric moment from last season's home game against Virginia.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The women's hoops Twitter account highlighted Nausia Woolfolk's performance at home against NC State from the 2019 campaign.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The beach volleyball Twitter account sent out a graphic for #WallpaperWednesday. Fans have the opportunity to treat themselves to a neat background on their cellphones.