FSU AM: Coaches', Players' Positive Impacts Lead the Way

Football

PFF College podcasts discussed FSU defensive tackle's Marvin Wilson and his many talents, and the 'Nole staff shared more of the positive effects he adds to the team, on and off the field.

Marcus Woodson, the new FSU defensive backs coach, also received praise from his team. Noah Igbinoghene, a recently drafted Miami Dolphin, talked about Woodson's perfect leadership, and Florida State's staff was quick to back up the latter, showing their excitement about working with him. Igbinoghene played his college ball at Auburn, where Woodson was his secondary coach.

However, with all of the new changes occurring within Florida State's football program, Mike Arnold has decided to shop himself around. The offensive lineman has officially entered into the transfer portal, and our David Visser has more details on that, here.

Our Mike Settle put in a lot of work than can really simplify your NFL viewing come fall. We all have our pro teams, but if you want to check out NFL 'Noles in addition to your hometown squad, we've detailed the entire 2020 NFL schedule -- organized via FSU players -- for your viewing pleasure.

The way we look at it is like this: you know when to watch 'Noles on Saturdays; you may as well know how to watch them on Sundays, too. So bookmark that piece, which we'll update as teams make free-agent decisions.

Baseball

FSU baseball is wishing everyone well over the weekend with a great throwback of 11.

Swimming and Diving

Jenny Halden, a swimmer out of Norway, has officially signed with the 'Noles.

And with sports on hold, fans can't help but miss the energetic atmosphere of the games. Which venue are you missing the most?