AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Coaches Speak Out, Football Commitment, & More

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

As Americans continue to protest and show frustrations following the death of George Floyd, two FSU football coaches weighed in with their thoughts. Our David Visser took a look at their comments.

Tight end Camren McDonald celebrated a birthday Saturday. Happy birthday goes out to Cam. The junior caught six passes for 43 yards in 2019, and figures to have a much expanded role in the upcoming season.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Head Coach Mike Norvell and crew continued their hot streak on the recruiting trail, as they landed their second commitment in as many days. This time it comes in the shape of Jordan Eubanks, a three-star linebacker out of Denton, TX. Visser also took a look at his film and recruiting profile to give FSU fans a preview of what to expect.

BASEBALL

ESPN's E60 series recently released "Imperfect: The Roy Hallady Story," and it became available on-demand on Saturday. Halladay was a Hall-of-Fame pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, and FSU catcher Mat Nelson is interviewed in the documentary. Halladay coached Nelson in high school.

SOFTBALL

Another Seminole athlete celebrated a birthday, as FSU softball freshman catcher Kaia LoPreste turned a year older. The talented fresman posted a stat line of a .304 batting average, five doubles, one home run, eight RBI, two walks and six runs scored in the COVID-19 shortened campaign. 

TRACK & FIELD

Former FSU standout Colleen Quigley put on an impressive performance in the Peloton/All-Star ride, and the official twitter account of FSU athletics took a look back at another dominating day in her career, when she won the 1500-meter at the 2015 ACC Championships.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scouting Report: Fabien Lovett Officially Transfers to FSU

From the Magnolia State to the Sunshine State.

Mike Settle

FSU Coaches Mike Norvell, Chris Marve on Racial Issues

Florida State coaches offer their takes on recent developments.

David Visser

FSU Gains Texas Linebacker Commitment: Scouting Report

Taking a look at the newest 'Nole, from the Lone Star State.

David Visser

FSU AM: New Football Commits, Sweet 16 Flashback Friday, and More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Sporting News Projects Bowl Game for FSU

One outlet thinks the ‘Noles will be staying close to home.

Mike Settle

3-Star WR Josh Burrell Commits to FSU Football

From the Palmetto State to the Sunshine State.

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Winston, Recruiting, Throwbacks, & Inspiring 'Noles

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

by

David Visser

‘Noles Make Top 8 for 3-Star LB: Scouting Report

The 2021 prospect has narrowed his teams down, and FSU is on the list.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

NCAA Likely to Recommend 6-Week Preseason Football Camp

More information as to what a return to the gridiron may resemble.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU in Early on 2022 Texas Safety: Scouting Report

Before you read to the bottom, check this film out and ask yourself: which 'Nole does this look like?

David Visser

by

David Visser