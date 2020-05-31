FSU AM: Coaches Speak Out, Football Commitment, & More

FOOTBALL

As Americans continue to protest and show frustrations following the death of George Floyd, two FSU football coaches weighed in with their thoughts. Our David Visser took a look at their comments.

Tight end Camren McDonald celebrated a birthday Saturday. Happy birthday goes out to Cam. The junior caught six passes for 43 yards in 2019, and figures to have a much expanded role in the upcoming season.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Head Coach Mike Norvell and crew continued their hot streak on the recruiting trail, as they landed their second commitment in as many days. This time it comes in the shape of Jordan Eubanks, a three-star linebacker out of Denton, TX. Visser also took a look at his film and recruiting profile to give FSU fans a preview of what to expect.

BASEBALL

ESPN's E60 series recently released "Imperfect: The Roy Hallady Story," and it became available on-demand on Saturday. Halladay was a Hall-of-Fame pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, and FSU catcher Mat Nelson is interviewed in the documentary. Halladay coached Nelson in high school.

SOFTBALL

Another Seminole athlete celebrated a birthday, as FSU softball freshman catcher Kaia LoPreste turned a year older. The talented fresman posted a stat line of a .304 batting average, five doubles, one home run, eight RBI, two walks and six runs scored in the COVID-19 shortened campaign.

TRACK & FIELD

Former FSU standout Colleen Quigley put on an impressive performance in the Peloton/All-Star ride, and the official twitter account of FSU athletics took a look back at another dominating day in her career, when she won the 1500-meter at the 2015 ACC Championships.