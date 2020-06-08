FSU AM: DB Commitment & More 'Nole Comments on Race Issues

FOOTBALL

Another FSU assistant coach made a statement on current racial tensions in the country yesterday, as offensive line coach Alex Atkins posted a message to his Twitter account. In a series of tweets, Atkins urged people not just to make statements and post pictures, but to actually be a part of the change. He challenged people, including himself, to practice self-accountability and had a direct message to those in the coaching world: "don't just do it for recruiting."

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The biggest news of the day began with some cryptic tweets from the FSU coaching staff. Head Coach Mike Norvell posted about a dynamic player coming from the 239 area code, while defensive coordinator Adam Fuller simply posted an old-school Seminoles logo, seeming to refer to a return to the dominant defense of the past.

Soon after, composite four-star cornerback Omarion Cooper announced his intention to bring his talents to Tallahassee.

I wrote about his commitment and what it means for the 2021 class, and our David Visser provided a scouting report.

Cooper's commitment wasn't the only recruiting news of the day, as three-star athlete Raheim Sanders out of Miami, who has FSU in his top five, announced that he will be committing on Monday. Visser also took a look at Sanders' tape and what he brings to the table.

SOFTBALL

Another birthday was celebrated by a Florida State student-athlete, as Emma Wilson turned a year older. The pitcher/outfielder redshirted in 2020, and will be a redshirt-freshman next season.

SWIMMING & DIVING

The swimming and diving program became the latest to join the movement and post a message of unity and equality to social media. The team's Twitter account sent out a graphic signed by members of the teams, showing their commitment to making a change.