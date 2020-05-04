AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Why the Decline in Seminole QB Play, Men's Hoops Class Ranking, & Backyard Golf Holes from 'Nole Alum

Shawn Allen

Here's all the daily FSU news that is fit to click.

Football

In the increasingly offensive-powered game of college football, a great QB can be the difference between a third-place conference finish and a national championship. It is the most important position on the field, and in a game with 11 men on each side, it is the position that can single-handedly change a team's outcome from losing to winning (or the other way around).

After three first round QB selections from 2011-2014, the Seminoles have not had a really good quarterback. David Visser delves into the poor recruiting at the quarterback position that has plagued the 'Noles post-Jameis.

Speaking of Winston, remember before one of the largest home losses in Clemson history, when he told his squad if they were gonna do it, then...

Basketball

Despite commencement ceremonies being canceled this spring, some Seminole seniors held their very own self isolation convocation. It's a clever little play on the rite of passage, and a touching one from Travis Light.

CBSSports.com has graded the 2020 recruiting class as the 6th in the nation, with respect to how it improved the team. After an ACC crown and likely 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament, Hamilton's team appears to be going not through a rebuilding cycle, but merely reloading.

Golf

It's graduation season in the non-revenue sports as well. Amanda Doherty, the number one golfer for the women's squad, graduated this past weekend.

Former FSU Golfer Karen Stupples has created a few backyard golf holes to help navigate the boredom of self isolation. Stupples won the Women's Open Championship in 2004, and is generally a great Twitter follower for her levity and whit.

Beach Volleyball

Is it too early in the week for a Sandy 'Noles flashback? How about to 2014 when the beach squad made it to the first of their three National Championship Finals?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blue-Chip California Defensive Tackle With FSU in Top 5 Announcing Today

Trench monster part two?

David Visser

FSU Football's Woeful QB Recruiting in the 2010s

It's really something to see it all compiled.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Seniors Graduate, Flashback to Softball's Opening Weekend, Another Football Scholarship Offer, & More

Your 24-hour FSU recap.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Pro 'Nole Heading to The Jaguars, Rashad Greene Completing His Bachelor's Degree, and More Prospects Placing FSU In Top Spots

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU AM: Vic Vaka will choose between the 'Noles and four others, Bowden leaves hospital, Coach Ham ranked as a Top Hire

Vic Vaka to choose school, Bowden leaves hospital, Leonard Hamilton Top Hire

Shawn Allen

Leonard Hamilton Ranked a Top Hire of Last 25 Years

Per ESPN, Leonard Hamilton Top 25 NCAA Basketball Coaching Hire of the last 25 years

Shawn Allen

NCAA Takes Steps Toward Approving Compensation to Student Athletes for Name, Image, Likeness: Reaction

Responding to a huge decision in college sports.

David Visser

by

Kent.Olsen

Report: FSU-Great Bobby Bowden Recovering After Hospital Stay

Still going.

David Visser

by

nancykirk

FSU AM: Huge NCAA Development, 'Nole Charged, & Tour of Seminole Sports

A look back at the last 24 hours in FSU news.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

FSU vs. Florida in 2021 NCAA Tournament?

The Sunshine Showdown-- tourney edition?

David Visser

by

Kent.Olsen