FSU AM: Down go the Bearcats

Football

If you’re into watching big, strong athletes move weights around and listening to coaches yell, set to music you may listen to on your treadmill, then boy do we have a video for you. It is good to see the social media department put out this type of content.

Baseball

Meat and company opened their second series of the season at Dick Howser Stadium on Friday night. They took of the Cincinnati Bearcats, who came in at 0-3 on the season. Cincinnati had a no-hitter going in the bottom of 6th inning and a 3-1 lead. But that all changed with one swing of the bat and a 3-run homer from Elijah Cabell to give the 'Noles a 4-3 lead. Then the floodgates opened with FSU scoring 4 more runs in the 7th inning and 3 more in the 8th.

CJ Van Eyk got the start on the mound but gave up 5 hits and 2 runs through 3 innings. The five other pitchers used would allow no more runs. They get their fourth straight win - not too shabby for a guy half the town wanted fired last Friday night. The 'Noles will take on the Bearcats again at 2 pm on Saturday inside Dick Howser Stadium. We’ll talk about the strobe lights another time.

Basketball

Not too much on the hoops front before the 'Noles go on the road to play in Raleigh but ESPN did release its almost daily bracketology standings. As it sits right now, they have FSU as a 3-seed in the East of the NCAA tournament. This would put the team in Tampa, a much closer game for fans to attend than last year’s trip up to the Northeast.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton was also named to the Naismith Coach of the Year late-season watch list. If his team continues its winning ways, it wouldn’t shock anyone if Ham took home the award. Especially if the FSU bigs continue to play like they did against Pitt, as our David Visser detailed. Also, be sure to check back for Saturday's FSU rooting guide.

Women’s Tennis

The season got underway for the No. 2 ranked women’s tennis team in the country. The 'Noles split the day, going 1-1 against No. 1 North Carolina and Stetson. FSU took court one but still lost the doubles point against the Tar Heels. Then they lost a heartbreaker in singles play that came down to just a few shots. The Stetson match was moved indoors and the 'Noles picked up wins in the doubles and singles. This team is every bit as good as advertised and looking like a real national title contender early.

Beach Volleyball

Another program that is 2nd in the country is the beach volleyball team, coming off of a national runner-up season last year. They began their season with the Beach Bash in chilly Tallahassee and got a 5-0 sweep over ULM. Head coach Brook Niles’ program has become one of the most consistent in the country and will look to keep up its winning ways on Saturday at 8 am against Houston Baptist. They also take on Stetson at 11:45 am and TCU at 4:45 pm.

'Noles in the Pros

Former 'Noles basketball star Dwayne Bacon has been tearing it up down in the G League, I will let the attached tweet and video speak for itself. Also in the NBA, Malik Beasley had a good night for his new team in Minnesota. He had 27 points, was 10 of 18 on FGs, 4 of 8 on threes, and had 4 rebounds.

On Saturday, the XFL will feature some former 'Noles football stars. Running back Jacques Patrick (one half of the top rushing attack in the league) and defensive back Tarvarus McFadden (who scored the first touchdown in Vipers history) will see plenty of playing time for the Tampa Bay Vipers. You can watch them at 2:00pm on ABC.