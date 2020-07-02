FSU AM: Elite 11 Update, Baseball All-Timers, & More News

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Florida State found themselves in favorable position with a four-star defensive lineman Wednesday. Class of 2022's Brandon Cleveland out of Tampa named FSU in his final seven destinations, and I broke down his film, as well as his recruitment and the 'Noles' path to landing him.

The Elite 11 quarterback showcase took place, and class of '22 FSU commit Luke Altmyer participated. Take a look at his results, as well as what the future holds for the Seminoles signal caller, as provided by our David Visser.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Renowned basketball analyst Andy Katz had high praise for FSU men's basketball Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, and the team's Twitter account took a look at the quote.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

This week's game of the week for the FSU athletics' Twitter page was the lady 'Noles' emphatic victory at home over UNC.

BASEBALL

The diamond Seminoles were well represented on ESPN's greatest all-time college baseball team, as FSU legends Buster Posey and J.D. Drew were named to the prestigious list.

SOFTBALL

The FSU offial athletics Twitter account expressed their excitement for the resumption of the softball team's program, as they sent out a picture of outfielder Kiersten Landers excitedly crossing home plate.

SOCCER

The Seminoles soccer Twitter account retweeted a tweet from the Chicago Red Stars taking a look at former 'Nole Cassie Miller.

Midfielder Emily Madril celebrated a birthday on Wednesday.

GOLF

Former Seminole Harry Ellis posted a very impressive scorecard after a round on the links.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The beach volleyball team's Twitter account took a look at the dominance from the program.