FSU AM: Explosive Plays & GPAs, Smith's Plea, & New Offers

Football

The major story of the day is the work done in the classroom by the 'Noles this past semester. The team posted a program record GPA, and our David Visser wrote about exactly what that means for the team. You can read about it here.

Former Florida State standout linebacker Telvin Smith entered a plea deal today. Here's all the information we have at this time.

David Visser also took a look at the Seminoles' prospects for improving offensive explosion this upcoming season.

The FSU athletics' official account continued their 10-minute game series, as they took a look at the thriller in Chestnut Hill.

In the world of recruiting, another round of scholarship offers were extended to some potential impact players.

Class of 2021 four-star defensive end Shemar Turner out of Texas was one of the recipients. Turner is nearly 6'4 and weighs 260 pounds, and could bolster defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's pass rush.

Staying in the Lone Star State, FSU also offered 2021 three-star wide receiver Caleb Johnson. While it's easy to get caught up in the star rating, Johnson holds offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A & M, and others. The 5'10 speedster also posted a 10.58 second mark in the 100 meters as a junior.

As for the class of 2022, Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff are tapping into the DMV defensive back pipeline, as cornerback Daylen Everette received an offer. Everette is a 6' tall corner out of Norfolk, VA, and he holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, among others.

Another class of '22 defensive back offer went out to Laterrance Welch out of Lafayette, LA. Like Everette, Welch also has offers from UF, 'Bama, and UGA. And, at 6'1, he would be a nice, long cornerback addition for DBs coach Marcus Woodson, should he land Welch and Everette.

Men's Basketball

The final class of 2020 player rankings were released, and Leonard Hamilton set a new program standard. Scottie Barnes, the number eight player in the nation, became the highest rated recruit to ever sign with the program.

Softball

The softball team's account continued their 20for20 series, as they flashed back to the team's walk-off win against UNC back in February.

Track & Field

The football team wasn't the only program setting new academic standards this past semester. The women's cross country team also set a new high mark for team GPA. Hats off!

Swimming/Diving

The swimming/diving account honored Scott Pekarske, who set a personal best this season in the mile, and moved into FSU's all-time top 10.