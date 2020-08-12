FSU AM: Fall Football Updates & More Seminole News

FOOTBALL

The Big 10 and Pac-12 have both canceled the 2020 football season— at least for the fall. The conferences announced plans to attempt the season in the spring of 2021, and we took a look at the latest developments in the ever-fluid situation.

The ACC, however, isn’t giving up so easily. The conference released a statement stating their intentions to press onward as planned, as long as medical advice allows. I took a look at the statement and the freshest update.

The Florida State football team’s Twitter account released some new images from the practice field, including pictures of an impressive one-handed catch from Warren Thompson and a video from the session.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The Seminole football coaching staff recently offered a scholarship to 2023 defensive end Gabriel Harris from nearby Thomasville, GA, and I took a look at his film to provide a scouting report.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The men’s basketball team’s Twitter account posted the latest Garnet & Gold Moment, which was the Seminoles clinching the ACC regular season title against Boston College as called by voice of the ‘Noles Gene Deckerhoff.

The team’s Twitter account also took a look at a quote from Brendan Sonnone of 247 Sports discussing FSU’s remarkable predicament. That number one class of 2021 recruiting class is truly special.

VOLLEYBALL

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics posted this week’s Seminole Spotlight, which featured Alyssa Collins from the Florida State volleyball team. The piece featured Q & A and fun facts about the Seminole libero.