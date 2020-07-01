FSU AM: Football ACC All-Decade Honors and Recruiting Updates

FOOTBALL

Recently, Mark Packer from the ACC Network announced his All-Decade team for the conference, and Florida State led the charge with the most representation. Our David Visser took a look at the 'Noles selected, as well as a glaring omission.

Happy birthday goes out to FSU legacy Ben Ostaszewski.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Top 10 class of 2021 running back prospect Jaylin White out of Dothan, AL named FSU to his top 10. I provided a scouting report, as well as a look into his recruitment.

Considered a Miami lean, FSU offered three-star defensive lineman Thomas Davis, and Visser took a look at his recruiting profile.

Class of 2022 blue-chip defensive back Jaeden Gould out of New Jersey picked up an offer from the 'Noles, and Visser also took a look at this promising prospect.

Fast, hard-hitting safety Terrance Love from Fairburn, Georgia also picked up an offer from FSU, and I broke down film on the 2023 recruit.

Another class of '23 player received an offer, as Mike Norvell and staff offered Louisiana's Jameian "Big Baby" Buxton. Our Mike Settle provided a scouting report on the big defensive lineman.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The men's basketball team's Twitter account returned with part two in their "Celebrity Sightings" series, as they caught up with Chicago Cubs manager, and Tallahassee native, David Ross.

Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford provided an update on former 'Nole Jonathan Issac's status.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

This week's game of the week will be the women's victory over UNC.

BASEBALL

The facility spotlight was placed on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium. Take a look at the baseball team's gorgeous and historic home.

SOFTBALL

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics took a look back at the team's 2018 National Champtionship.

SOCCER

FSU soccer Head Coach Mark Kirkorian on the "Coaching All Things" podcast for an exclusive interview.

The team's Twitter account sent out a reminder to register for the Virtual Tactics Camp that will take place July 11.

SWIMMING & DIVING

The men's and women's teams were both honored by the CSCAA for their academic achievements.

GENERAL ATHLETICS

Long time Florida State statistician Tommy Sabourin passed away. Condolences to his family.