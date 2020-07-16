AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Football Award Contender, Booster CEO, & Recruiting

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin received a preseason honor Wednesday, as he was named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist, and our Mike Settle took a look at the distinction. 

The football team volunteered and made contributions to local Riley Elementary School.

FSU grad-transfer offensive lineman’s Devontay Love-Taylor celebrated a birthday on Wednesday. 

FOOTBALL RECRUITING 

FSU made the top six for five-star offensive lineman Amarius Mims, and Settle broke down his film and recruitment.

Six of FSU’s commits were spotlighted by SI as All-American candidates, and we took a look at the scouting reports for Joshua Farmer, Joshua Burrell, Omarion Cooper, Hunter Washington, Luke Altmyer, and Branden Jennings.

BASKETBALL 

Tim Linafelt from Seminoles.com took a look at Jonathan Isaac’s recent journey to recovery and playing in the COVID-19 era. 

The men’s team had three named to the NAVC Academic Honors Court.

Women’s assistant coach Joy McCorvey celebrated a birthday. 

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center’s Twitter account took part in a social media trend. 

BASEBALL 

Barstool Sports personality Jared Carrabis expresses how he’ll miss FSU legend Buster Posey’s defensive swagger, after Posey elected to opt out of the season  

SOFTBALL

The FSU Softball Complex was the center of attention in the facility spotlight.

GOLF

Tee times for FSU greats Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka were announced for this week’s Memorial Tournament. 

SOCCER

The official Twitter account for FSU athletics took a look back at Jamia Fields’ game clinching goal in FSU’s first National Championship victory over Virginia. 

GENERAL ATHLETICS

The Seminoles Boosters, Inc. named a new CEO to replace Andy Miller, and I wrote about Michael Alford and what he brings to Tallahassee. 

Molly Carlson and Shanice Love were nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.  

