FSU AM: Recruiting Updates & Twitter Bracket Challenge

Chloe Cutchen

Florida State football has shown that they aren't wasting any time. Over the weekend Mississippi State transfer Fabien Lovett was offered by FSU, along with a few other universities. He entered the transfer portal on Friday, which means Coach Norvell and staff are hoping to add him to their defense for the 2020 season. 

FSU has also been included in a few 4-star prospects' top schools during the past few days. Dont'e Thornton, a wide receiver out of Maryland, placed the 'Noles in his top 12. 

Following right behind him, linebacker TJ Dudley has Florida State in his whopping list of top 18 schools. 

FSU hoops also isn't taking any time off when it comes to offers. Women's Head Coach Semrau extended a scholarship offer to 3-star guard Morasha Wiggins yesterday. 

David Visser discusses Coach Hamilton's latest offer to 7-foot Quincy Ballard. 

The Florida State Athletics Twitter account is finding creative ways to spend their downtime. They've been compiling some of FSU's greatest wins in a bracket challenge. Check out one of today's polls: FSU football vs. FSU baseball. Whom would you choose? 

