FSU AM: Hoops & Football Return News, Defensive Line Praise

FOOTBALL

Football fans received a glimmer of hope Wednesday, as the NCAA approved a schedule for the return in the summer. David Visser took a look at what it entails.

Visser also took a look at FSU football's record against the perennial powerhouse conference, the SEC.

PFF College's Twitter account praised the FSU interior defensive line Wednesday. They named Marvin Wilson and Cory Durden as the number one and number four returning defensive tackles in college football, respectively. They also spotlighted Durden's 45 quarterback pressures, which is a nation-leading total among returning defensive tackles.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

I took a look at a massive defensive tackle prospect that FSU recently offered. Check out my report on class of 2022 Zxavian Harris out of Mississippi and what he brings to the table.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Just like football, hoops fans also received some positive news in regards to a return for the sport, which Visser also broke down. It doesn't take away the sting of being robbed of a post-season run by last year's team, but it's good news, nonetheless.

Former Seminoles big man Chirst Koumadje received a great honor Wednesday, as he was named the NBA G-League's 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year.

The Twitter account of FSU athletics' game of the week was the team's road victory over Notre Dame.

The team's Twitter account allowed fans to cast their votes for favorite uniform, and also took a look at the players' favorite shows to watch from their childhood.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The women's team's Twitter account took a look at Savannah Wilkinson's comments to the Tallahassee Democrat about the squad's ability to open up to Head Coach Sue Semrau.

BASEBALL

Recent Toronto Blue Jays draft pick, and Seminole pitcher CJ Van Eyk released a statement thanking FSU and the fans, and also received praise from D1Baseball.

The ACC Baseball Twitter account took a look at Reese Albert's 11th inning walk-off hit in the 2018 ACC Tournament.

SOFTBALL

The 2018 National Champion FSU softball team took to TikTok to recreate some iconic images from their victory celebration.

SOCCER

The soccer team's Twitter account had fans vote for their favorite National Champion team, 2014 or 2018, via retweet or like.

GENERAL ATHLETICS

The FSU athletics' Twitter account had fans vote on their favorite multi-sport to wear the garnet and gold.