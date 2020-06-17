FSU AM: College Football HOF Nominees, Hoops News, & More

FOOTBALL

Three FSU greats found their names on the ballots for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame. Our Mike Settle took a look at the legacies of Barry Smith, Marvin Jones, and Sebastian Janikowski.

David Visser continued his examination of the 'Noles non-conference exploits, this time looking at how FSU has managed against Conference USA foes.

The FSU offensive coaching staff recently shared their personal favorite games, and the football team's Twitter account shared the stories.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Mike Norvell's staff continued its charge on the trail Tuesday by offering elite running back prospect Jaydon Blue a scholarship. I broke down everything there is to love about the four-star class of '22 prospect.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Two of Leonard Hamilton's standouts were recently projected to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft. Visser took a look at the projections for Patrick Williams and Devin Vassell.

The men's basketball team's Twitter account took a look at FSU's dominance at home since 2016, and our Mitch Schmidt examined how the 'Noles got there. It's a truly impressive run Hamilton's squads have been on the last few seasons.

Hamilton recently made an appearance on Andy Katz's March Madness 365 show, and spoke about his impact on the college basketball landscape.

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics took a look at Deividas Dulkys' career game in the upset of North Carolina, and also previewed this week's game of the week, which is the road victory against Notre Dame.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The FSU women's hoops' Twitter account looked at the impressive run Sue Semrau's teams have been on for the better part of the last decade.

The account also celebrated Sayawni Lassiter's birthday. Lassiter missed last season due to injury, but figures to be an integral part of the team's plans next season.

MEN'S TENNIS

The men's tennis team's Twitter account took a look at returning standout Marcus Walters. The former number one JUCO player in the nation will be coming back to Tallahassee for his senior season.

GOLF

The golf team's Twitter account took a look at the success of the program throughout the years.