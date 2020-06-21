FSU AM: Defensive Coaches Favorite Games & Top ACC Freshmen

FOOTBALL

The FSU football team's defensive staff took a moment to talk about their personal favorite games. From a wild five overtime shootout, to victories over FSU rivals, to a shocking upset, and much more, check out what the coaches had to say about some of their defining moments.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

FSU's coaching staff remains busy on the recruiting trail, and they recently offered a large bodied tight end out of Ohio. I wrote about Mitchell Evans and what his game has to offer. The 6'7" tight end is surprisingly agile and quick, and his recruitment figures to be a challenge if Mike Norvell and crew want to steal him away from the Big 10.

BASKETBALL

The ACC Digital Network put out their list of the top five freshmen from this past basketball season, and it's no surprise Florida State's Patrick Williams made the cut. The only surprise, however, may be that he was ranked fifth out of five. The talented 6'8" freshman was named the ACC sixth man of the year and named to the All-ACC Freshman Team after putting up 9.2 points per game and four rebounds per game. Add to the fact that mock drafts have Williams going very high in the first round, and it seems like his placement on this list is a tad questionable.

The NCAA March Madness Twitter account promoted FSU's Leonard Hamilton's appearance on Andy Katz's podcast, and featured a creative graphic showing Coach Hamilton creating the "perfect player." They also included a link, so fans can listen to the whole interview.