FSU AM: Football Departure & NBA Draft Combine Invitees

FOOTBALL

The biggest news of the day was the dismissal of running back Khalan Laborn from the FSU football program. The departure comes after a "violation of team rules," and our Mike Settle took a look the situation. Losing a former five-star recruit is not optimal, but Settle explains why it may not be all doom and gloom.

The football team's Twitter account sent out a picture of former standout running back Cam Akers signing his NFL contract with the Rams.

The official Twitter account of Seminoles athletics sent out a highlight of the football team's thrilling overtime victory against Clemson, fueled by a defensive stand and a Karlos Williams rushing touchdown.

Former FSU great Antonio Cromartie was announced as the next guest speaker for Secure the Bag, which is the team's financial literacy program.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

FSU target Destyn Pazon was listed among the top 10 slot receiver prospects by Sports Illustrated All-American. He's an impressive talent, and the Seminoles are currently favored to land his commitment.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The FSU men's basketball team featured three players that received invitations from the NBA to participate in this year's draft combine. Patrick Williams, Devin Vassell, and Trent Forrest all received the honor, and will hope to improve their draft stock.

BASEBALL

Parker Messick put forth a dominating effort in summer league ball, as he missed a perfect game by one hit. He should be a huge factor in the FSU baseball team's plans for success in 2021.

GOLF

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics sent out a poll testing fans' golf knowledge.

GENERAL ATHLETICS

Multiple athletic programs took time to give a shoutout to their team doctors on Twitter.