FSU AM: DLU? Football in the Fall? A Hamilton Championship?

In today's FSU AM you'll find links assessing which programs produce the most NFL defensive linemen, what conference commissioners think will happen to college football in the Fall, and a national championship prediction for Leonard Hamilton.

Football

How many FSU defensive lineman can you name who have gone onto careers in the NFL? It's more than you'd think, which is why it was surprising when the Seminoles didn't crack the top 10 in the SI DLU list. Yesterday, Dustin Franklin applied all the same metrics but extended the time frame from 2010-present to 2000-present. The results speak for themselves.

COVID-19 has upended our world, and there are large institutions trying to parse out how to carry out their mission. For universities, they not only have to decide upon holding on campus classes, but what to do with the multi-billion dollar industry that is college football. David Visser put together a clear, concise, and highly informative piece on what major conference commissioners are saying and what decisions await on the horizon.

Basketball

Seven of the last 15 NCAA Championship winning coaches were first-time winners. Which coach is next to win his first NCAA title? If you don't count the resolution passed by the Florida House of Representatives, then Leonard Hamilton is on the list. Matt Norlander counted down the ten coaches who are next in line.

If you didn't catch Kent Olsen's piece yesterday, you really should check it out. Following up on his look back at the history of the center position in FSU hoops, he traced the evolution of the power forward spot for the garnet and gold, along with its biggest stars. Some of the numbers these 'Noles put up are just crazy.

Baseball

Redshirt-senior pitcher Chase Haney was named to the CoSIDA All District team. The organization recognizes the top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Golf

I've said it once (or eight times), the One Tribe stories are tremendous. This one about golfer Kathleen Sumner is why nine times out of ten, the athlete is more interesting than the competition.