FSU AM: Football Hype, Basketball Memory, & Baseball Coaches

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

The Florida State football team’s Twitter account posted a recap video showing some clips from this week’s practice. The 33-second video got social media buzzing with speculation over the depth chart due to who was featured in the video, and certainly achieved the goal of building hype for the prospective season. 

BASEBALL

Director of baseball operations Chip Baker tweeted out a list of former ‘Noles who are now coaches in Major League Baseball. Kevin Cash’s Tampa Bay Rays, Pedro Grifol’s Kansas City Royals, and-Paul Sorrento’s Los Angeles Angels are currently 1-1 on the young season, while Mark Halberg’s San Francisco Giants are 1-2, and Larry Rothschild’s San Diego Padres are 2-0.

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

The men’s basketball team’s Twitter account sent out a look back at a classic moment in FSU history— Michael Snaer’s game winner on the road against Duke in 2012. The iconic shot ended Duke’s-45 game home winning streak, and forever guaranteed Snaer’s place in Seminoles history and the hearts of FSU fans. Snaer finished the game with 14 points and five rebounds on 6-10 shooting, while hitting two of his three three-point attempts.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

The women’s basketball team’s Twitter account sent out a gif of Natasha Howard to hype the start of the WNBA season.

Then to follow that up, former FSU standout Howard scored the first two points of the season for the Seattle Storm. In 2019, Howard was a WNBA All-Star, an All-WNBA First Teamer, and was the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. 

