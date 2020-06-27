FSU AM: Football Numbers, WVU Q&A, & More 'Noles Updates

FOOTBALL

The incoming ‘Noles got their number assignments, and the team’s Twitter account sent out the results.

The account also took a look at Seminole great Marvin “Snoop” Minnis.

Our David Visser collaborated with SI’s West Virginia site about Mountaineers defensive coordinator Vic Koenning being placed on administrative leave, and how it could affect the Seminoles’ season opener.

Visser also took a look at FSU's history against fellow ACC foes.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen Goss celebrated a birthday. Goss appeared in all 13 FSU games last season.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Florida State made the top five cut of talented class of ‘22 running back Quintavious Lockett. I broke down his film and recruitment.

Visser provided an in-depth scouting report of FSU quarterback commit Luke Altmyer, as well as the other Elite 11 participants.

The Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to three-star offensive OL prospect Ru’Quan Buckley. I provided a scouting report on him as well.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics sent out a stunning GIF of Trent Forrest’s dunk against Louisville.

The team’s account sent out a picture of a blank court and allowed fans to design their own floor.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The women’s team account sent out a look at an impressive feat by two players.

BASEBALL

Toronto Blue Jays draftee and former ‘Nole CJ Van Eyk joined the CAA Baseball agency.

TRACK & FIELD

The facility spotlight was placed on Mike Long Track, which opened in 1957 and used to be the home field for the Florida High football team.

Track athlete Trey Cunningham had his opinion published on the Alabama state website.

Volleyball

The volleyball team’s Twitter account took a look at Taryn Knuth’s impressive 2019 season.