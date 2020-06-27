AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Football Numbers, WVU Q&A, & More 'Noles Updates

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

The incoming ‘Noles got their number assignments, and the team’s Twitter account sent out the results.

The account also took a look at Seminole great Marvin “Snoop” Minnis. 

Our David Visser collaborated with SI’s West Virginia site about Mountaineers defensive coordinator Vic Koenning being placed on administrative leave, and how it could affect the Seminoles’ season opener.

Visser also took a look at FSU's history against fellow ACC foes. 

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen Goss celebrated a birthday. Goss appeared in all 13 FSU games last season. 

FOOTBALL RECRUITING 

Florida State made the top five cut of talented class of ‘22 running back Quintavious Lockett. I broke down his film and recruitment. 

Visser provided an in-depth scouting report of FSU quarterback commit Luke Altmyer, as well as the other Elite 11 participants.

The Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to three-star offensive OL prospect Ru’Quan Buckley. I provided a scouting report on him as well.

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics sent out a stunning GIF of Trent Forrest’s dunk against Louisville. 

The team’s account sent out a picture of a blank court and allowed fans to design their own floor.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

The women’s team account sent out a look at an impressive feat by two players. 

BASEBALL

Toronto Blue Jays draftee and former ‘Nole CJ Van Eyk joined the CAA Baseball agency. 

TRACK & FIELD

The facility spotlight was placed on Mike Long Track, which opened in 1957 and used to be the home field for the Florida High football team. 

Track athlete Trey Cunningham had his opinion published on the Alabama state website.

Volleyball 

The volleyball team’s Twitter account took a look at Taryn Knuth’s impressive 2019 season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Offers Class of '21 OL Prospect: Scouting Report

A Michigan recruit receives a scholarship offer from the Seminoles.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

FSU Football's History vs. Independents

A brief but rich -- and successful -- history for the 'Noles.

David Visser

Top-20 Running Back with FSU in Top 5 Committing Sunday

Could the 'Noles pull off an upset on the recruiting trail?

David Visser

Q&A: What WVU's DC Situation Could Mean for FSU

Some insider information on evolving events from our West Virginia site.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Scouting Elite 11 Quarterbacks, Including 2021 FSU QB Commit

More information on the future Seminole signal-caller, and all the elite quarterbacks, heading into a prestigious national evaluation.

David Visser

‘Noles in Top 5 of Promising Running Back: Scouting Report

The future blue-chip back has FSU among his final destinations.

Dustin Franklin

FSU’s Cam Akers Projected To Be A Top Rookie RB

The running back is finally getting some serious recognition.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU Football's History vs. Atlantic Coast Conference

It's time to take care of home-- which, as the records show, the Seminoles definitely have over the years.

David Visser

FSU's Jameis Winston: Not a 2010s Top-4 College QB Option?

The competition is stiff-- was Winston snubbed?

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU DT Named Sporting News Preseason All-American

The Seminole senior continues to add to his accolades headed into the 2020 season.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser