FSU AM: Official Offers, Pro 'Nole Recognition, & Seminoles Sharing 'Staff Stories'

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

There have been more developments in the world of recruiting over the weekend. Offensive tackle Jonathon Cole went public about receiving an offer from the 'Noles.

And Louisiana native Dylan Simmons announced he was also offered after speaking with running backs coach David Johnson. 

And with a great amount of transfer talent coming to Florida State, Mike Settle talks about the effect that may have for the upcoming season. The transfer portal has really transformed college football, and the look of the 2020 'Nole defense could very well serve as strong evidence to that, as each of the transfers headed to Tallahassee could very well play a significant role during the 2020 campaign. 

With the 2020 NFL Draft coming up, FSU football continues to review 'Noles who have gone pro. Most recently, they recognized the 34 different wide receivers who have been picked by numerous NFL teams. That said, Florida State was still not included in the SI mothership's top-10 candidates for Wide Receiver University, which focuses on the last decade. Not surprisingly, Clemson leads the way. 

David Visser has more updates on the upcoming draft for the 'Noles, especially when it comes to running back Cam Akers. 

Over the past few weeks, Florida State has been sharing stories and keeping up with many of its student-athletes. However, it's now sharing the lives of those who make up the support system behind the student-athletes. Take a look at the stories from coaches, administration, and other staff that impact those at the university.

