FSU AM: Football Opener Update, Awards Watch, & Hoops Commit

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

The Peach Bowl's CEO provided a statement about the status of the Seminoles' season opener against West Virginia in Atlanta, and our David Visser broke down the update.

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson was named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list. I wrote about the honor, as well as a look at the competition.

Wilson joined fellow Seminole Hamsah Nasirildeen on the Nagurski Award watch list, and our Mike Settle broke down that distinction.

Speaking of the season opener, and the 2020 season in general, yet another conference has conceded and shut down the prospect of playing this year. Visser also took a look into the SWAC's decision, and how it could impact FSU.

The team's Twitter account gave fans a peak behind the curtain into the FSU practice with a short video.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Perhaps the biggest news of the day was the men's basketball team securing the commitment of talented blue-chip guard Matthew Cleveland. Coach Leonard Hamilton certainly had cause to celebrate.

The "Celebrity Sightings" series continued, as the team's account posted an interview catching up with celebrated writer John Grisham.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Head coach Sue Semrau was named one of the top 100 most influential people in women's basketball by Silver Waves Media.

BASEBALL

Highlights from FSU pitcher Parker Messick's performance in summer league ball show that he had control of multiple pitches, and should be a force in the 2021 season.

The team's equipment Twitter page sent out a tweet of an adorable pup enjoying some field time at Dick Howser Stadium.

SOFTBALL

The ACC Network's Twitter page put the spotlight on a spectacular defensive highlight from the FSU softball team.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The beach volleyball team placed 18 on the CCSA Honor Roll. Truly an impressive and admirable feat.

