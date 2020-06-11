FSU AM: Football Perfection, Elite Offers, & Other 'Noles News

FOOTBALL

Our David Visser continued his study of the 'Noles' record against other conferences. This time, it was against a group of schools that have never beaten the Seminoles.

Our Mike Settle took a look at all of the Power Five opponents that the 'Noles have never played and ranked the potential matchups.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff have continued their impressive efforts on the recruiting trail recently, and find themselves in good position with some elite prospects.

Four-star athlete, and NFL legacy, Dasan McCullough out of Kansas named the Seminoles in his top 10, and I wrote about what he brings to the table.

FSU legacy and probable future five-star offensive lineman Julian Armella also named the 'Noles in his top 10, and our Mike Settle broke down his film.

Another class of '22 player received a scholarship offer from FSU, as defensive back Will Johnson out of Michigan added Florida State to his offer list.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The men's basketball team's Twitter account took a look at incoming prospect Quincy Ballard, and what all he has to offer.

The account also looks at Associate Head Coach Stan Jones, as he was honored with the invitation to participate in the prestigious TopConnect Virtual Seminar that spotlights the top assistant coaches in the nation.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The women's basketball team's Twitter account took a look at an impressive accomplishment by Sue Semrau's bunch.

They also gave a shoutout to the team's social media following.

BASEBALL

With Wednesday being the start of the MLB draft, the baseball team's Twitter account looked at the multitude of 'Noles selected.

The account also provided a virtual tour of the team's facilities.

SOFTBALL

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics picked the softball team's thriller against number one ranked Alabama for the game of the week.

The softball team also became the latest FSU athletics program to release a statement on the social climate and their commitment to change.