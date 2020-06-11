AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Football Perfection, Elite Offers, & Other 'Noles News

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

Our David Visser continued his study of the 'Noles' record against other conferences. This time, it was against a group of schools that have never beaten the Seminoles.

Our Mike Settle took a look at all of the Power Five opponents that the 'Noles have never played and ranked the potential matchups.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff have continued their impressive efforts on the recruiting trail recently, and find themselves in good position with some elite prospects.

Four-star athlete, and NFL legacy, Dasan McCullough out of Kansas named the Seminoles in his top 10, and I wrote about what he brings to the table.

FSU legacy and probable future five-star offensive lineman Julian Armella also named the 'Noles in his top 10, and our Mike Settle broke down his film.

Another class of '22 player received a scholarship offer from FSU, as defensive back Will Johnson out of Michigan added Florida State to his offer list.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The men's basketball team's Twitter account took a look at incoming prospect Quincy Ballard, and what all he has to offer.

The account also looks at Associate Head Coach Stan Jones, as he was honored with the invitation to participate in the prestigious TopConnect Virtual Seminar that spotlights the top assistant coaches in the nation.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The women's basketball team's Twitter account took a look at an impressive accomplishment by Sue Semrau's bunch.

They also gave a shoutout to the team's social media following.

BASEBALL

With Wednesday being the start of the MLB draft, the baseball team's Twitter account looked at the multitude of 'Noles selected.

The account also provided a virtual tour of the team's facilities.

SOFTBALL

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics picked the softball team's thriller against number one ranked Alabama for the game of the week.

The softball team also became the latest FSU athletics program to release a statement on the social climate and their commitment to change.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Football's History vs. Mid-American Conference

Chronicling the Seminoles' best record against any FBS conference.

David Visser

Blue Chip OT Has FSU Inside Top 10: Scouting Report

Could a 'Nole legacy follow in his dad's footsteps?

Mike Settle

Ranking Power-5 Opponents FSU Has Never Played

A wise man once said "Anybody, anywhere." But which are the most preferable games against big-time opponents the 'Noles haven't faced?

Mike Settle

FSU Offers Top Michigan Prospect: Scouting Report

The blue-chipper adds the 'Noles to an already impressive offer list.

Mike Settle

Elite Class of '22 Athlete Names 'Noles in Top 10

Dasan McCullough out of Kansas has FSU listed among his final destinations.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: OL Commitment, COVID-19 Update, & Diamond Memories

FSU lands o-line prospect, at least one player tests positive for Coronavirus, baseball memories and softball legend honored, and other Seminoles stories

Dustin Franklin

Coronavirus Strikes FSU Football Program Again

At least one more Seminole tests positive for COVID-19.

David Visser

Tamorrion Terry's Odds of Being 1st WR Picked in 2021 NFL Draft

How likely is it that Scary Terry is the first off the board at his position, per Vegas?

David Visser

by

David Visser

Alabama Class of '21 Tight End Offered By the 'Noles

River Helms adds Florida State to the list of schools offering a scholarship

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers 2022 OT: Scouting Report

The 'Noles try to establish a Bayou pipeline

Mike Settle