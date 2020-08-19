SI.com
FSU AM: Football Practice, DE Commit, & Interviews

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

After another day on the practice field, fans got more pictures and soundbites from the coaching staff. It was an improvement after Monday’s rough outing, and our David Visser took a look at head coach Mike Norvell’s comments. 

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller sent out the latest “Mission: Takeaway” honorees, as Raymond Woodie III and Jarrian Jones forced turnovers.

We also got a mic’d up look at former ‘Nole Derwin James, as he hit the practice field for the Los Angeles Chargers. 

The Tallahassee Democrat took a look at former Seminole fullback James Coleman’s charitable efforts for Tallahassee’s Bond Elementary School on Saturday. 

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Norvell and staff got a dose of good news from the recruiting trail, as class of 2022 defensive end Nyjalik Kelly announced his intention to play for the ‘Noles. The decision came at the expense of two rivals, and our Mike Settle took a look at what the team is getting. 

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

The men’s basketball team’s Twitter account sent out a look at Malik Beasley guarding himself from two different eras.  

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

Former FSU women’s basketball player Ivey Slaughter is returning to Tallahassee as a graduate assistant.

New member of the team Erin Howard spoke about the importance of women having the right to vote.

Sophomore River Baldwin was the center of this week’s “Seminole Spotlight” series. 

BASEBALL 

Captain Chase Haney was recently interviewed and spoke on his decision to return to Tallahassee.

‘Nole Brandon Leibrandt was called up to the major leagues by the Miami Marlins.

SOFTBALL 

The softball team’s Twitter account took a look at the impressive season the team had at the plate. 

SOCCER

Kristen McFarland appeared on the ACC Network for an interview. 

VOLLEYBALL 

Jasmyn Martin spoke on what the right to vote and importance of exercising that right means to her.

