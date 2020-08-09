AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Football Practice, PGA Championship, & Recruiting

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

The football team wrapped up day two of their return to the practice field, and it provided plenty of noteworthy items. In addition to pictures and another video in "The Climb" series, we also got multiple interviews from players and staff members.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Florida State recently offered the number one ranked player in the state of Nevada in the 2022 class. I took a look at the film on defensive end Cyrus Moss and provided a scouting report. Moss is an elite talent that would bolster the pass rush for Adam Fuller's defense.

I also took a look at class of 2023 athlete Cole Martin who was also offered by the 'Noles. Martin is most likely going to wind up playing in the defensive backfield at the next level, and used a highlight video of FSU great Deion Sanders to announce his scholarship offer.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Five-star prospect JJ Warley is announcing his decision for where he'll play collegiate basketball later today, and our Mitch Schmidt provided a scouting report on the talented guard. With FSU's recruiting class already ranked atop the nation, landing Warley would only solidify the number one ranking.

The men's basketball team's Twitter account posted a tribute video to former 'Nole big man Michael Ojo, who recently passed away. The video showcased Ojo's big smile and personality, along with memorable moments from his time on campus.

BASEBALL

Former Seminole Sean Gilmartin made his Tampa Bay debut, as he pitched 3.1 innings in relief. He gave up three earned runs on five hits, but he was able to strikeout four Yankees.

GOLF

Two former FSU players are tied for second in the PGA Championship. We've got you covered with a tournament tracker as Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger look to take home the trophy today.

VOLLEYBALL

Take a look at some smiling 'Noles from the volleyball team's practice.

2 FSU Golfers at 2nd, Ready to Strike in PGA Championship

'Noles hitting holes.

David Visser

Former FSU Center Michael Ojo Passes Away

A memorable Seminole, and for all the right reasons.

David Visser

David Visser

Scouting 5-Star FSU Target Jalen Warley, Who Decides Sunday

A closer look at the elite guard, who could be headed for Tallahassee.

Mitch Schmidt

2023 Athlete Receives FSU Offer: Scouting Report

Seminoles offer Arizona native Cole Martin

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Elite 2022 Pass Rusher: Scouting Report

Seminoles offer Las Vegas blue-chip pass rusher Cyrus Moss.

Dustin Franklin

Blue-Chip DT Chooses Miami Over FSU

Local class of ‘22 defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland had the ‘Noles in his finalists.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: 'Noles Staff Remembering Ojo, Fall Camp, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Marvin Wilson Won't Opt Out, Cites Respect for Teammates

For the love of the FSU program and his fellow Seminoles.

David Visser

FSU Defensive End Opting Out of 2020 Football Season

The first 'Nole-- but of how many?

David Visser

Dates Added to FSU's 2020 Football Schedule: Analysis

This looks good for the Seminoles.

David Visser

nancykirk