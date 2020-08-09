FSU AM: Football Practice, PGA Championship, & Recruiting

FOOTBALL

The football team wrapped up day two of their return to the practice field, and it provided plenty of noteworthy items. In addition to pictures and another video in "The Climb" series, we also got multiple interviews from players and staff members.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Florida State recently offered the number one ranked player in the state of Nevada in the 2022 class. I took a look at the film on defensive end Cyrus Moss and provided a scouting report. Moss is an elite talent that would bolster the pass rush for Adam Fuller's defense.

I also took a look at class of 2023 athlete Cole Martin who was also offered by the 'Noles. Martin is most likely going to wind up playing in the defensive backfield at the next level, and used a highlight video of FSU great Deion Sanders to announce his scholarship offer.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Five-star prospect JJ Warley is announcing his decision for where he'll play collegiate basketball later today, and our Mitch Schmidt provided a scouting report on the talented guard. With FSU's recruiting class already ranked atop the nation, landing Warley would only solidify the number one ranking.

The men's basketball team's Twitter account posted a tribute video to former 'Nole big man Michael Ojo, who recently passed away. The video showcased Ojo's big smile and personality, along with memorable moments from his time on campus.

BASEBALL

Former Seminole Sean Gilmartin made his Tampa Bay debut, as he pitched 3.1 innings in relief. He gave up three earned runs on five hits, but he was able to strikeout four Yankees.

GOLF

Two former FSU players are tied for second in the PGA Championship. We've got you covered with a tournament tracker as Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger look to take home the trophy today.

VOLLEYBALL

Take a look at some smiling 'Noles from the volleyball team's practice.