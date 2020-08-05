AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Coach Ham’s Birthday, Recruiting News, & More

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL 

FSU football’s Twitter account provided a look at tight end Camren McDonald ahead of practice starting later this week. 

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics remembered a long touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Kenny Shaw in 2013 against Boston College. 

Twitter also provided a couple of looks at former ‘Nole Cam Akers in his new team colors with the Los Angeles Rams. 

FOOTBALL RECRUITING 

FSU made the top five for four-star offensive lineman Rod Orr. I took a look at the blue-chipper from Alabama’s scouting profile. 

Florida State also recently offered a trio of prospects in the 2024 class. Our David Visser took a look at Waltclaire Flynn Jr., KJ Bolden, and Desmond Ricks. Talk about head coach Mike Norvell and staff getting ahead of the curve-- these three are going into their freshmen seasons in high school. 

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

Head coach Leonard Hamilton celebrated his 72nd birthday on Tuesday, and the team honored him with their personal rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

The women’s team’s Twitter account took a look at the team’s impressive record against good RPI teams last season. 

GOLF

Brooks Koepka’s and Daniel Berger’s tee times for this weekend’s PGA Championship were announced. 

Golf.com’s Twitter account provided a quote from Koepka. 

Koepka was also interviewed by ESPN’s Marty Smith. 

SOCCER

This week’s Seminole Spotlight was placed on Malia Berkely. 

The team also returned to the practice field. 

VOLLEYBALL

The volleyball team’s Twitter account took a look at Deion Williams’ impressive season. 

TRACK & FIELD

The track and field team’s Twitter account highlighted team doctor Aaron Guyer. 

GENERAL ATHLETICS 

The Seminole Boosters Twitter account sent out a video encouraging donations from those who are able to contribute. 

The Twitter account for FSU athletics sent out pictures of smiling fans, reminiscing of better times. 

