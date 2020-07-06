AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Recruiting News, Baseball Highlights, & NBA Success

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Florida State finds itself in a good position to land a big target at tight end. And by big target, I mean not just physically, but also metaphorically. Mitchell Evans is a 6’7, 240-pound prospect, and the class of 2021 recruit has the ‘Noles among his top 10 landing spots. It’s no secret how Head Coach Mike Norvell loves to incorporate his tight ends into the game plan, and Evans could provide a nice set of skills, as well as depth, to the Seminoles position group. We have a couple of scouting reports available on Evans, as I provided one back when FSU offered him, and our David Visser provided a more recent look. 

As for the class of 2022, the Seminoles made the cut for recently offered offensive line target Addison Nichols. Our Mike Settle took a look at the film on the Atlanta, Georgia recruit, and provided a scouting report for the future blue-chip talent. 

BASEBALL

FSU’s pitching coach Jimmy Belanger sent out a highlight video from his Twitter account that is sure to give fans a nostalgia high. The video is just over two minutes long, and chocked full of one fond memory after anther.

BASKETBALL 

The men’s basketball team’s Twitter account sent out a graphic highlighting the team’s recent pipeline into the NBA. The graphic features Terance Mann and Mfiondu Kabengele of the Los Angeles Clippers, Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic, Dwayne Bacon of the Charlotte Hornets, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley. The post also eludes to more being on the way, and with Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams having such good draft stock, it’s only a matter of time. 

