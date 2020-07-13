AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Football Offer, Hoops Message, & 'Nole PGA Top 5

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The Florida State coaching staff continues its attempt to build for the future, this time by extending a scholarship offer to a class of 2023 defensive end out of Gardendale, Alabama. Defensive Backs Coach Marcus Woodson had previously built a relationship with the rising sophomore, and made the call on Sunday afternoon. I broke down the film, as well as what the recruiting process could look like for the promising prospect who already has an impressive list of schools after him.

BASKETBALL

Former Florida State men's basketball team standout Davey Nichols took to Twitter to share an important message. He sent out a video that was full of highlights sure to raise the heart rate and get the adrenaline pumping of any 'Nole fan, but it included a very basic, yet important message. COVID-19 has completely obliterated plans for not only sports, but everyday life, as well, and Nichols used his platform to advise people that if you want sports back any time soon, wear a mask.

GOLF

The biggest story for FSU athletics this weekend wasn't from the usual powerhouse sports of football or basketball, but instead, it came from the links. Former Seminole Chase Seiffert posted his career best finish in the PGA Tour's Workday Charity Open. Seiffert finished fourth after posting an impressive -14 on the scorecard after 72 holes. He finished Sunday five strokes under the par of 72, and was at or near the top of the leaderboard all weekend. Congrats to Seiffert on a promising weekend that he should be able to build upon.

