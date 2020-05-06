FSU AM: Recruiting, a Rivalry Revisited, & Hoops History

Here's all the daily FSU News that is fit to click.

Football

Sure, a blue-chip prospect recently chose another program over FSU football. But it's important to stay level on the topsy-turvy world of recruiting. Our own Mike Settle posted an insightful Twitter thread on the matter, particularly from a high schooler's perspective on FSU Football. It's worth checking out.

This will be the best 10 minutes of your day. FSU Football is putting its game against BC online, and it can be viewed in just 10 minutes. Although with this COVID quarantine going on, you kind of wish it was the full length.

Ivan Maisel looks back at great moments in historic rivalries. You bet Florida State is on there, but its rival? The dreaded Hurricanes-- but for a reason you may not expect.

Chip Patterson looks at the ACC from a gambling perspective: best odds, worst bets, and long shots. Remember, betting is how Vegas makes money, so it's not always about which teams actually have the best chance but more about which squads Vegas thinks will garner the most wagering.

Basketball

Kent Olsen looks at the Center position throughout FSU Basketball history. And by "history" I mean it hearkens back to 1947. It's an absolute must read.

Here is your daily reminder that Patrick Williams is a man. And that dunking on people is both highly enjoyable and rewatchable. Also, have we considered that screen shots are the new posters?

CBSSports.com's David Cobb ranks the best conferences in College Basketball. The ACC is lower than one might expect.

Tennis

These are the best. 500 athletes on campus, and the ones who play football and basketball are the most known. But the Seminole Athletic Department wants you to get to know the great people in the rest of the sports through their One Tribe Stories.

This one features Sasha Hill and Victoria Allen of the Women's Tennis Team. Both from England, they discuss moving to Tallahassee and competing for the University.