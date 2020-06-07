FSU AM: Recruiting Updates and More Statements

FOOTBALL

In continuation of the statements made in support of the Black Lives Matter movement since the death of George Floyd, more FSU players and coaches took to social media to make their voice be heard. The Seminoles have made it very clear that this is an issue they are going to bat for, and it's great to see them using their platforms to try and inspire change. With so much unrest in the country, and so many athletes and coaches having negatives being brought to life, it's refreshing to see Florida State be on the positive side of the movement.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The football coaching staff continued their work on the recruiting trail, as two more prospective 'Noles announced they received scholarship offers. Our David Visser took a look at Aaron Hester, an in-state linebacker whose father, Ron Hester, also played for the Seminoles. And, our Mike Settle broke down the film of Keahnist Thompson, another in-state target who plays defensive end.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Head Coach Sue Semrau spoke with ABC27 in Tallahassee about the recent events in the nation, and made her intentions to be a part of the change known. Respect to Coach for taking a stand.

SOFTBALL

Morgan Noah celebrated a birthday yesterday. The sophomore from Tampa was enjoying a successful season before COVID-19 put a halt to Spring sports. She was batting .300, with two doubles, a home run, five runs batted in, nine walks, and five stolen bases in 19 games played. Happy birthday, Morgan.