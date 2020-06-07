AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Recruiting Updates and More Statements

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

In continuation of the statements made in support of the Black Lives Matter movement since the death of George Floyd, more FSU players and coaches took to social media to make their voice be heard. The Seminoles have made it very clear that this is an issue they are going to bat for, and it's great to see them using their platforms to try and inspire change. With so much unrest in the country, and so many athletes and coaches having negatives being brought to life, it's refreshing to see Florida State be on the positive side of the movement.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The football coaching staff continued their work on the recruiting trail, as two more prospective 'Noles announced they received scholarship offers. Our David Visser took a look at Aaron Hester, an in-state linebacker whose father, Ron Hester, also played for the Seminoles. And, our Mike Settle broke down the film of Keahnist Thompson, another in-state target who plays defensive end.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Head Coach Sue Semrau spoke with ABC27 in Tallahassee about the recent events in the nation, and made her intentions to be a part of the change known. Respect to Coach for taking a stand.

SOFTBALL

Morgan Noah celebrated a birthday yesterday. The sophomore from Tampa was enjoying a successful season before COVID-19 put a halt to Spring sports. She was batting .300, with two doubles, a home run, five runs batted in, nine walks, and five stolen bases in 19 games played. Happy birthday, Morgan. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

‘Noles Offer In-State 2022 DE: Scouting Report

A standout high school produces yet another top level player

Mike Settle

FSU’s Cam McDonald, Tamorrion Terry Use Their Platform: Reaction

Two more Florida State football players weigh in about current issues.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

Potentially Positive Outcomes of FSU's Norvell-Wilson Saga

Exploring how Florida State football's handling of recent events could work in the Seminoles' favor.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Offers In-State OLB Legacy: Scouting Report

Once a 'Nole, always a 'Nole?

David Visser

FSU AM: Hamilton on Black Lives Matter Movement, Football United

Coach Hamilton does the school proud yet again, as are some football players, one of whom is up for a prestigious award.

Chloe Cutchen

Update: What's Next for Former FSU RB Devonta Freeman?

Freeman's time with the Falcons is over so let's take a look at where he could land next.

Mike Settle

by

Shawn Allen

Is FSU's Marvin Wilson a Lott IMPACT Trophy Frontrunner?

A Seminole big man literally makes an early statement for a prestigious award.

David Visser

FSU's Wilson: Quote Attributed to Mike Norvell a Lie, Team on Strike

Decorated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson says that as a result of the misinformation, the 'Noles have ceased workouts.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: 'Noles Unifying, Baseball Transfers, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

by

David Visser

FSU's Mike Norvell Comments on Recent Transfer Additions

They're new to the 'Noles roster, but not to big-time college football.

David Visser

by

David Visser