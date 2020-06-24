FSU AM: Recruiting News, Fond Memories, & Other Stories

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

FSU class of ‘21 quarterback pledge Luke Altmyer recently attended the Jacksonville Elite Underclassmen Showcase, and our David Visser broke down his film from the event.

FSU extended offers to two class of ‘22 prospects in running back Damari Alston and tight end Holden Staes, and Mike Settle and I took a look at the film and recruitment to provide scouting reports.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The men's basketball team's Twitter account took a look at an exciting moment from the win at Louisville from this past season-- the alley oop to Malik Osborne.

The ACC men's basketball Twitter account presented part two of "The Tournament That Wasn't."

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The women's team's Twitter account spotlighted the story of Morgan Jones.

SOFTBALL

The ACC Network's Twitter account took a look back at Jessie Warren's all-time great catch from the 2018 Women's College World Series.

SOCCER

The ACC Network's account also took a look at an impressive highlight from former FSU standout Deyna Castellanos.

GOLF

The golf team had good news to share, as two key members of the team announced they'll be returning to Tallahassee for another year.

VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball player Lily Tessier celebrated a birthday.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

The women's tennis team also had two players announce their intentions to return for another season.

TRACK & FIELD

FSU's Janae Caldwell and Elizabeth Funderburk represented the team on the ACC Network's look at the 48th anniversary of Title IX.

SWIMMING & DIVING

The swimming and diving team's Twitter account looked at previous FSU representatives in the Olympics, as well as hopeful future 'Noles Olympians.

GENERAL ATHLETICS

The ACC Network's Twitter account showcased FSU's "W" winners-- Charlie Ward, Peter Warrick, Chris Weinke, Jameis Winston, and Jessie Warren.

In celebration of the 48th anniversary of Title IX, the ACC Network had an entire day of female-focused programming. Two FSU events were shown-- the 2018 Women's College Cup Final against UNC and the 2020 ACC Women's Basketball Championship against NC State.