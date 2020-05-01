Even with in-person recruiting stalled due to Coronavirus, players are still receiving offers and some are making announcements.

Football

Victory Vaka, a 4-star defensive tackle out of Westlake High School near Los Angeles, CA, is set to announce his commitment on Monday. Vaka has the 'Noles in his top-5 schools, along with UF, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas A & M. You can read more about his recruitment and which school he is leaning to here.

"Getting old ain't easy," Bobby Bowden said after a four day stay at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. David Visser wrote about Bowden's visit to TMH here.

Who was one of your favorite College Football stars who didn't make it in the NFL? ESPN has a decent list here, and one of the 'Noles is made the cut (a dubious honor, though).

Last night while NBCSports showed the 1993 National Title game against Nebraska, former players called in with Zoom to live chat.

Chip Baker, of CBSSports.com, broke down every predicted win and loss for ACC football members in 2020. For what it is worth, he takes into account schedules already in place rather than potential COVID-19 changed schedules.

Basketball

The more I get to learn about Coach Ham, the more I like him. He has a buttoned up, professionalism that has made him one of the most successful coaches in the ACC. But it is when he reveals some of his personal side, that I find him most endearing. His staff and players love him, and it's probably for an attitude like this one, "Mr. Volunteer."

Speaking of earning love, guess who was rated as one of the best 25 coaching hires of the past 25 years? And to be honest, he is ranked much higher than I thought he'd get credit for. Good on you, Coach Ham, and the national media for recognizing what he has built.

Gary Parrish of CBSSports.com has the Noles in his evolving Top-25 and 1, which he ranks the best teams based on players lost, previous year's record, and recruits coming in. As expected, Scottie Barnes plays a big factor in next year's team.

Golf

FSU Sports has done a great job with the "One Tribe" stories. This one highlights All-American Jamie Li. He also participated in a Q & A on Instagram later in the evening.

