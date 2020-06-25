FSU AM: Gridiron 'Nole Retiring, New Tight End, & PGA 'Noles

FOOTBALL

Florida State fan favorite James Wilder, Jr. called it a career Wednesday, announcing his retirement from the game. Our Mike Settle took a look at Wilder's accomplishments.

Pro Football Focus took a look at the highest rated pass-blocking center in the NFL over the last five seasons-- former FSU standout Rodney Hudson of the Las Vegas Raiders.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The 'Noles furthered their push on the recruiting trail, this time by landing a commitment. Settle also took a look at JUCO tight end Koby Gross, who will reportedly have three years of eligibility remaining.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The FSU athletics' official Twitter page posted an interview with FSU legend Sam Cassell, who spoke about the opportunity to coach fellow Seminoles Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The ACC Men's Basketball Twitter page posted part three of their "The Tournament That Wasn't" series, in which FSU was named champions of the canceled event.

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics also introduced a new series called #CelebritySightings, in which they will interview celebrities who sat courtside during the team's ACC championship run.

The men's basketball team's Twitter account participated in #WallpaperWednesday-- an opportunity for fans to get a sweet graphic for their cell phone background.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The women's team Twitter account took a look at a couple of impressive accomplishments from the shortened season.

BASEBALL

The men's hoops team wasn't the only ones participating in #WallpaperWednesday, as the baseball team sent out some stunning pictures of Dick Howser Stadium for fans to use.

GOLF

FSU alumnus Brooks Koepka announced that he would be withdrawing from this week's PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship, due to COVID-19 concerns.

PGATour.com put out a nice piece on another former Seminole, as they took a look at Daniel Berger's impressive run of 32 consecutive rounds of par or better golf.

The facility spotlight was placed on the golf team's beautiful Seminole Legacy Course, which opened in 2020 and was designed in part by the legendary Jack Nicklaus.

SOCCER

This week's game of the week was the soccer team's exhilarating 2-1 win over Florida this past season.

MEN'S TENNIS

Happy birthday goes out to men's tennis player Enzo La Seguillon.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

The women's program also had a birthday, as Head Coach Jennifer Hyde celebrated another year of life.