FSU AM: More Scholarship Offers, New NFL 'Noles Unis, & More

A busy day in Seminole land saw several noteworthy stories. Let's take a look at what they entailed.

Football

The FSU football Twitter account posted a check-in piece with head coach Mike Norvell. He talks about COVID-19's impact and looking forward to getting the team back together.

Some NFL 'Noles got some new threads recently, and it was highlighted on social media.

The Rams released their new look, and FSU's Jalen Ramsey was one of the model athletes chosen.

Ramsey joined Derwin James in a tweet sent by the NFL's official account that took a look at the new LA looks.

And Ramsey's new teammate, Seminole Levonta Taylor, took to Instagram to show off his new jersey.

Football Recruiting

The staff continued their efforts on the recruiting trail, and became the first to offer a rising class of 2022 athlete out of Miami. Our David Visser took an in-depth look at the speedster's offer.

As for the class of 2021, FSU joined Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and others by offering three-star defensive end Kristian Zachary.

Baseball

Some classic moments in baseball history were remembered Wednesday.

The ACC baseball's Twitter account put the spotlight on Jackson Lueck's multi-homer game against Notre Dame in the 2017 ACC Tournament for #WalkoffWednesday.

Another classic ACC Tournament performance was remembered, as Director of Baseball Operations Chip Baker tweeted about Chris Chavez's complete game from 1998's victory over Virginia.

The baseball team's account also sent out a graphic recognizing Reese Albert's unfinished business and his decision to return next season.

Softball

The FSU softball team got some love on Twitter Wednesday.

SportsCenter's Twitter account recalled Jessie Warren's all-time great play from Game 1 of the 2018 Women's College World Series.

The ACC's account tweeted a look back at Anna Shellnutt's walk-off homer against Pitt in the ACC Championship game from 2018.

And the official account of NCAA softball flashed back all the way to 2001, when Serita Brooks set a single-game NCAA Tournament record on the base paths.

Women's Basketball

The 10-Minute Game of the Week from the Seminole Athletics' account was the victory over Michigan State in a Top-25 showdown.

Golf

The women's golf team posted a very impressive 10th straight year in the top 10% national APR rankings.

Women's Tennis

Not to be outdone, the women's tennis team posted their fourth straight year of the same accomplishment. FSU student-athletes have certainly been making an impact in the classroom as of late, and it's great to see.

Swimming & Diving

Take a look at the men's all-time top 10 in the 200-back, which includes two returning 'Noles for next season.

General Athletics

The FSU athletics' official Twitter account sent out a creative way to stay engaged during quarantine. Check out their proposed game of BINGO below.