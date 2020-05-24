AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Season Opener Update & Hoops Non-Conference Success

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

The biggest question on the minds of college football fans everywhere is, "will the COVID-19 pandemic delay football season?" Well, after reaching out to Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials, and Peach Bowl officials, our David Visser has the latest update on the status of the 'Noles' season opener against West Virginia in Atlanta.

Darnell Dockett is one of the more polarizing players to wear the garnet and gold, and recently his high school highlight film has been re-released-- with great audio. Dockett was truly a man among boys, and it's something to behold.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The top tight end in the 2022 recruiting class recently received an offer from FSU, and I wrote about him, as well as his possible fit with the roster, along with the battle Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff will face in trying to land him in Tallahassee.

After being the first Power-5 team to offer him, FSU now faces a challenge in trying to keep a crucial offensive line target from flipping his pledge to a bitter rival.

FSU continued its momentum on the recruiting trail, as a blue-chip wide receiver, and the number seven receiver in the 2021 class, named the 'Noles to his top six.

BASKETBALL

It's no secret that Leonard Hamilton's men's hoops team had a great season, and were arguably on their way to cutting down the nets before COVID-19 derailed everyone's plans. What you may not realize, however, is that this is no new trend. The men's basketball Twitter account put out a graphic taking a look at the top schools in the nation when it comes to non-conference games since 2016, and our David Visser took a deeper look into how they got there.

GENERAL ATHLETICS

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics sent out a tweet announcing a contest for fans to submit a picture of their fan cave for a chance to add something to it. It's vague, and without a time frame, but it looks like a chance for fans to score some memorabilia.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Peach Bowl Statement on FSU's Atlanta Opener Against WVU

The host comments on where the game stands in the COVID-19 era.

David Visser

by

Mike Settle

Darnell Dockett's High School Film: Absolutely Freakish

When you're this dominating, you get to talk all the trash you want.

David Visser

by

Mike Settle

FSU Hoops' Top Non-Conference Record as Tourney Prep

Success against unfamiliar teams early in the year breeds success when it matters most.

David Visser

Could FSU's Top OL Commit Flip to a Rival?

A center of attention in the Seminoles' 2021 class on an offer from an FSU rival.

David Visser

by

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Rival Targets a Commit, an Elite Offer, 'Nole Greats

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Offers Class of '22 Top TE: Scouting Report

Four-star tight end Donovan Green receives a scholarship offer from the 'Noles.

Dustin Franklin

Norvell & Co. Face Unprecedented Recruiting Challenge at FSU

Courting talent in the new normal.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU 1st P5 Program to Offer 2023 CB: Scouting Report

A longer Lamarcus Joyner?

David Visser

‘Noles Offer 2021 4-Star RB/LB: Scouting Report

The fast-rising athlete receives his official offer from FSU

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

Concerns About the NCAA's Recent 'Voluntary' Workout Ruling

Discussing some possible issues involving equality -- and safety -- regarding the NCAA's latest call to allow voluntary campus workouts.

David Visser

by

David Visser