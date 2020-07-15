AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Football Season Outlook, Recruiting, & Other News

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

FSU football returned to the practice fields, and the players and coaches did a great job at showing commitment to protecting each other, and the community, from COVID-19. Our David Visser took a look at the mask-clad 'Noles.

The season opener for the 2021 campaign received a new date, and Visser also took a look at the new start date for the season against Notre Dame.

Head Coach Mike Norvell joined former FSU quarterback Danny Kanell on his radio show to talk about the challenges that lie ahead.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Blue-chip running back Ke'Travion Hargrove de-committed from Louisiana Tech, and I wrote about how that could mean good news for the 'Noles, as well as what he would bring to the table.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Former FSU standout Jonathan Isaac resumed basketball activities with the Orlando Magic Tuesday.

The ACC Network's Twitter page spotlighted a flashy highlight-reel assist from Trent Forrest against Minnesota.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Former FSU women's basketball player Natasha Howard's WNBA season start date and opponent were announced.

Former player Morgan Toles was announced as a new assistant coach, joining Sue Semrau's staff.

With the addition of Toles comes the departure of JC Carter, as he will be joining the University of Texas-Arlington staff.

BASEBALL

Baseball America released a list of the top five prospects to watch during summer ball, and FSU's Robby Martin checked in at number three.

SOFTBALL

The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Twitter account took a look back at an epic performance from former FSU star Meghan King.

GOLF

The PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament begins this week, and a couple of Seminoles will look to continue their recent hot streaks in Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka, who will have the distinction of being grouped with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

GENERAL ATHLETICS

Mike Bianchi from the Orlando Sentinel wrote about the Seminoles nickname, and how it differs from other Native American references in sports.

A couple of FSU related Twitter accounts took the time to participate in some recent trends.

Football

