FSU AM: Football What-Ifs, Recruiting Updates, & More

Here's your 24-hour Seminole update.

FOOTBALL

Bill Connelly of ESPN recently listed his top 25 teams that didn't win the National Championship, and three FSU squads made the list. Our Mike Settle took a look at those teams and how many titles the 'Noles have left on the table.

Two Florida State wide receivers turned a year older. Happy birthday goes out to Bryan Robinson and Jordan Young.

Our David Visser took a look at a bowl game with ACC ties getting a new name and sponsor.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff continued to make progress in their pursuit of offensive linemen and defensive backs.

Three-star center Bryson Estes named the 'Noles to his final five destinations. Visser broke down his film and provided a scouting report. The Georgia native is a top-10 center in the class of 2021, and would be a nice addition to offensive line coach Alex Atkins' arsenal.

I took a look at three-star cornerback Ryan "Bo" Barnes' potential, as he named the Seminoles to his top 15. Barnes is out of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Norvell hopes he brings his size, potential, and hard-hitting style down south to Tallahassee.

BASKETBALL

The basketball team's official Twitter account provided another phone background in this week's #WallpaperWednesday. This time, it came in the form of a throwback jersey concept featuring MJ Walker's number.

The account also highlighted Devin Vassell's thunderous dunk against Virginia at home from this past season.

BASEBALL

The baseball team's Twitter account provided a history lesson from this day in history the past three years. Some great memories reflected upon here.

SOFTBALL

Former FSU softball standout Carly Wynn was named Associate Head Coach at the University of Minnesota. Congrats goes out to Carly.

SOCCER

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics continued their 10-minute game of the week series, this time placing the spotlight on the soccer team's riveting 5-4 victory over Boston College.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Four Seminoles were named to the 2020 U.S. Collegiate Beach National Team by USA Volleyball. A tremendous honor for these ladies that speaks volumes to the state of the program.

GENERAL ATHLETICS

The ACC Network's Twitter account sent out a question to fans: who's your favorite two-sport athlete? They included FSU legend Charlie Ward, in addition to UNC's Julius Peppers, Syracuse's Donovan McNabb, and Miami's Jimmy Graham.

The FSU Athletics' Twitter account sent out a fun compilation video of various Seminoles set to a classic Will Smith song.