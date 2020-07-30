FSU AM: Huge Hoops Commit, Football Schedule, FSU Takeover

FOOTBALL

The ACC released the COVID-19 prompted slate of games for each team this fall, and our David Visser took a look at what it means for FSU.

Visser also crunched the numbers to show that Florida State does indeed now have the toughest conference schedule, while the "All Carolina Conference" is favoring its own-- and Notre Dame.

FSU great Jalen Ramsey was named to the NFL Top 100 list, as voted on by his peers.

The football team gave a sneak peek at the new uniforms featuring the much anticipated return of white numbers.

The team's Twitter account hinted at Jaiden Lars-Woodbey's upcoming turn in the Seminole Legacy series.

Incoming freshman Corey Wren celebrated a birthday.

BASKETBALL

In perhaps the biggest story of the day, Leonard Hamilton and the FSU basketball team landed four-star center John Butler, which moved the team up to number two in the 2021 class rankings. Sports Illustrated's Jason Jordan landed an exclusive interview with the newest 'Nole.

Coach Hamilton also appeared on the Coaches Clubhouse podcast, where he discussed a multitude of topics.

Forward Malik Osborne will be appearing on the ACC Network's Packer and Durham show at 9:30 a.m.

The team's Twitter account sent out a graphic looking at Terance Mann from his FSU days guarding himself as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Assistant coach Brooke Wycoff retweeted a tweet taking a look at Florida State's beautiful campus.

BASEBALL

The baseball team's Twitter account spotlighted Antonio Velez's impressive 2020 accomplishments.

GOLF

The FSU golf Twitter account took a look at Jamie Li's historic 2019-20 season.

MEN'S TENNIS

The men's tennis team had five players honored as ITA Scholar-Athletes.

VOLLEYBALL

Happy birthday goes out to Lauryn Burrows.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Assistant coach Jason Lochhead will be coaching former Seminole Nick Lucerna in the upcoming AVP Porsche Cup.

GENERAL ATHLETICS

We here at All Seminoles released our second episode of the All Seminoles Podcast. You can find us on Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud, and we provided a preview of what can be found on this episode. Give us a listen, rate, comment, and share!

The ACC released the outline for fall sports in 2020, and FSU's Director of Athletics David Coburn released a statement, including a comment on if FSU vs. Florida will happen:

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., FSU will takeover the programming of the ACC Network. Here is a schedule of what can be seen today.