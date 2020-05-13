FSU AM: A Blue-Chip Commit and Leonard Hamilton Profile

Seminole Football had a very active recruiting day with a commit from Hunter Washington, top school announcements from two others, and and an offer. Plus a great profile on Leonard Hamilton, and Reese Albert announces his return to the baseball program.

Football

Tuesday, May 12, served up a busy day for recruiting news. First, the 'Noles received a commit from a blue-chip defensive back out of Texas. Dustin Franklin has the scouting report on Hunter Washington here.

Two other recruits named FSU among their top schools. Mike Settle drew up a scouting report, which includes some personal perspective, on Dink Jackson a four-star athlete out of Melbourne, FL. Jackson put Florida State in his Top Ten schools.

Settle also wrote about Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a three-star out of Gaffney, SC. Ingram-Dawkins has the Seminoles in his Top Six schools.

Michael Trigg, the number one rated TE in Florida, announced he received an offer from Norvell and Co.

ESPN asked its writers to come up with their favorite one hit wonders from College Football past. Florida State factors in, but in a unique way.

Basketball

By all accounts, Leonard Hamilton is a class act who takes great pride in developing his players and coaches into the best version of themselves. However, Coach Ham doesn't broadcast that to anyone-- all those stories come second hand. Andrea Adelson sat down with Hamilton for a story you won't want to miss. And after, you will want him as your life coach.

The ACC decided not to open next year's season with conference games. It may have been a one time scheduling decision to boost support for the launch ACC Network in 2019, but if continued, to borrow from a reply on the tweet below, "starting the season with conference games is just a set up for a good team to take a bad loss. "

Baseball

Reese Ablert announced last night, via his Instagram page, that he was returning to FSU for the next season, "we got cheated out of a lot of great baseball. It’s always been a dream of mine to bring home a championship with my Florida State family."