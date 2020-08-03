FSU AM: Legend Anniversary, Recruiting News, & Golf Update

FOOTBALL

Today in history, former Florida State star Ron Simmons accomplished something that had never been done in professional wrestling’s history. In 1992, Simmons became the first ever world heavyweight champion. I took a look at the accomplishment, and as a wrestling fan, it’s an amazing feat to reflect upon. Simmons defeated former Colorado Buffalo Leon White, aka Big Van Vader, to accomplish the feat en route to a career that would see him inducted into a wrestling hall of fame, after he was enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The football team’s Twitter account shared some photos from the team’s recent practices in a black and white filter showing the team is “locked in.”

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Our David Visser took a look at FSU’s scholarship offers that are sent out to recruits, and how they compared to others’, as SI provided a look at all Power 5 Conference team’s offers.

Florida State recently offered a blue-chip wide receiver prospect from the DMV area, and Visser also provided a scouting report for class of 2022 recruit Peter Kikwata. The four-star receiver currently holds 15 scholarship offers.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The men’s team’s Twitter account shared a listen from the voice of the ‘Noles Gene Deckerhoff’s call of the 2012 team clinching the ACC title. The Seminoles defeated North Carolina by a score of 85-82.

GOLF

Two former Florida State standouts tied for second in this weekend’s PGA Tour tournament. Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka both finished -10 in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.