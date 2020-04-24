AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Looking Ahead to the NFL Draft's Day 2, Recalling 'Noles drafted in the 90s, 00s, & 10s, & a salute to Trent Forrest

Dustin Franklin

Football

The first night of the 2020 NFL Draft has been concluded, and while no Florida State player has been chosen yet, there are still Seminoles remaining on the board who are likely to be selected. 

That begins with running back Cam Akers, who will probably hear his name called on Friday night. But other 'Noles have a real shot of being drafted as well, as our David Visser discusses. The end of the first round doesn't mean the end of draft simulations. And for good reason: Akers could go at any time. 

But in the interests of context, we took a look back at how the 'Noles did in the draft after transitioning from Bobby Bowden to Jimbo Fisher in the 90s, 00s, and the 2010s, as well. 

Basketball

The unquestionable leader of the FSU men's basketball program of late, Trent Forrest was presented the 2020 Golden 'Nole award. This is yet another incredible honor for Forrest, whose stock may be rising in the eyes of pro scouts, but has rarely been anything but sky-high among Florida State fans. 

Softball

The softball team recalls a big play made in February against Northwestern. 

Golf

The golf program reflects on the first time it reached the NCAA finals under coach Trey Jones. 

Track and Field

Here's a great throwback to track and field great Kimberly Williams. 

Women's Hoops

A look back to 10 years ago, when the 'Noles took down a top-20 team. 

Baseball

The baseball program remembers some two-sport athletes. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Football's 2020 NFL Mock Draft Tracker, Heading into Rounds 2 & 3

Hey look! Sports! (Kind of.)

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Football's 2020 NFL Draft Hub & Tracker

Everything you need to know for the next few days.

David Visser

'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 2010s

One of Florida State's most successful decades translated well to the NFL Draft.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 2000s

The new millennium saw a new crop of Seminoles enter the NFL

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 1960s

A look at the FSU players selected in the NFL Draft during the 60's

Dustin Franklin

by

Mike Settle

'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 1990s

A banner decade for Seminoles football leads to its most productive years in the NFL Draft.

Mike Settle

'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 1980s

A look at the Seminoles drafted in the 80s

Dustin Franklin

'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 1970s

Florida State begins to surge and produce some first-round picks.

Mike Settle

FSU AM: 'Noles Running Backs in the NFL Draft, Hoops Coach Shares Wisdom, & Beach Volleyball Celebrates Earth Day

Here's all the daily Seminole News that is fit to click.

Shawn Allen

Discussing Vegas' Over/Under on When FSU's Cam Akers Will Be Drafted

It's a matter of time before Akers gets paid-- but just how long will it take?

David Visser

by

David Visser