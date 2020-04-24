FSU AM: Looking Ahead to the NFL Draft's Day 2, Recalling 'Noles drafted in the 90s, 00s, & 10s, & a salute to Trent Forrest

Football

The first night of the 2020 NFL Draft has been concluded, and while no Florida State player has been chosen yet, there are still Seminoles remaining on the board who are likely to be selected.

That begins with running back Cam Akers, who will probably hear his name called on Friday night. But other 'Noles have a real shot of being drafted as well, as our David Visser discusses. The end of the first round doesn't mean the end of draft simulations. And for good reason: Akers could go at any time.

But in the interests of context, we took a look back at how the 'Noles did in the draft after transitioning from Bobby Bowden to Jimbo Fisher in the 90s, 00s, and the 2010s, as well.

Basketball

The unquestionable leader of the FSU men's basketball program of late, Trent Forrest was presented the 2020 Golden 'Nole award. This is yet another incredible honor for Forrest, whose stock may be rising in the eyes of pro scouts, but has rarely been anything but sky-high among Florida State fans.

Softball

The softball team recalls a big play made in February against Northwestern.

Golf

The golf program reflects on the first time it reached the NCAA finals under coach Trey Jones.

Track and Field

Here's a great throwback to track and field great Kimberly Williams.

Women's Hoops

A look back to 10 years ago, when the 'Noles took down a top-20 team.

Baseball

The baseball program remembers some two-sport athletes.