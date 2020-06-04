AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Controversy Rocks the 'Noles

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

It went down pretty late at night, but it may be here for a while: a quote attributed to Mike Norvell was disavowed by Marvin Wilson, who now says the team will no longer be working out, as detailed by our David Visser. 

Norvell spoke about three incoming transfer players to the football program. Check out what Norvell had to say about Meiko Dotson, Jarrian Jones, and Fabien Lovett.  

Regarding the past, the ACC Digital Network's Twitter page promoted the 2014 FSU at Miami game, in which 'Noles freshman running back Dalvin Cook had quite the homecoming. Cook finished with 110 total yards and two touchdowns in the thrilling comeback victory for the Seminoles. Truly a game to remember for 'Nole Nation.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

To go back to the future, I broke down Norvell and staff's most recent scholarship offer. Check out 2022 defensive end Nyjalik Kelly, and what he brings to the table.

BASKETBALL

In continuing projecting the future, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his most recent projection of the 2020-21 NCAA tournament field, and our David Visser took a look at where Leonard Hamilton's bunch landed. An interesting path to the Final Four would lie ahead for the 'Noles, should this play out.

FSU basketball's social media accounts also put out a graphic taking a look at incoming 'Nole Sardaar Calhoun and what he offers next season's squad. Calhoun is another example of Hamilton's ability to scout talent and land it in Tallahassee.

The hoops team's Twitter account also took time to praise former FSU staff assistant, and current Eastern Michigan University assistant coach, Bobby Suarez for being named to the NABC's 30 under 30 list for rising coaching stars.

BASEBALL

A look at the present state of a Florida State athletic program shows that three baseball players were named Freshman All-Americans. Hats off to Dylan Simmons, Tyler Martin, and Parker Messick.

And to continue the trend of reminiscing, we take a look back at the baseball team's victory over Georgia in Athens last season, to advance to Baton Rouge.

GOLF

The golf team's Twitter account took a look at the development of Jamie Li, as told by Trey Jones.

Football

