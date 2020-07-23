FSU AM: More Football Honors, 'Cuse Update, Hoops Interview

FOOTBALL

An interesting update came out of New York for the upcoming season, and our David Visser took a look at the Seminoles’ scheduled trip to Syracuse.

Tamorrion Terry and Marvin Wilson picked up more honors, as they were named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American team, making Wilson a consensus selection.

The team’s Twitter account previewed a new series— Seminole Legacy.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The Seminoles recently offered a blue-chip wide receiver with blazing speed, and I took a look at his film to provide a scouting report.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Sports Illustrated secured an exclusive interview with FSU’s most recent commitment— blue-chip guard Matthew Cleveland.

A detailed look at the team’s recent success was highlighted on Twitter.

With the NBA returning, the team’s Twitter account sent out a captivating graphic featuring Jonathan Isaac from the ‘Noles guarding himself from the Orlando Magic.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Women’s basketball had two coaches join the Coaches 4 Change initiative to bring equality to collegiate athletics.

The team’s account sent out a picture showing some proper usage of masks among the COVID-19 era.

SOFTBALL

The official Twitter account of NCAA softball sent out a look at a defensive gem from former FSU standout Jessie Warren.

The account also announced the re-airing of a classic FSU game, as they’ll replay the 2016 game against Georgia from the College World Series later today.

GOLF

FSU’s John Pak debuted at number one in the PGA Tour University’s inaugural rankings.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The beach volleyball team’s head coach Brooke Niles sent out a message for fans— wear a mask.

CROSS COUNTRY

The official Twitter account for FSU athletics flashed back to 2013 when the FSU cross country team won their sixth straight ACC title.