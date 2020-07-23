AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: More Football Honors, 'Cuse Update, Hoops Interview

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

An interesting update came out of New York for the upcoming season, and our David Visser took a look at the Seminoles’ scheduled trip to Syracuse. 

Tamorrion Terry and Marvin Wilson picked up more honors, as they were named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American team, making Wilson a consensus selection.

The team’s Twitter account previewed a new series— Seminole Legacy. 

FOOTBALL RECRUITING 

The Seminoles recently offered a blue-chip wide receiver with blazing speed, and I took a look at his film to provide a scouting report. 

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

Sports Illustrated secured an exclusive interview with FSU’s most recent commitment— blue-chip guard Matthew Cleveland. 

A detailed look at the team’s recent success was highlighted on Twitter. 

With the NBA returning, the team’s Twitter account sent out a captivating graphic featuring Jonathan Isaac from the ‘Noles guarding himself from the Orlando Magic. 

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

Women’s basketball had two coaches join the Coaches 4 Change initiative to bring equality to collegiate athletics. 

The team’s account sent out a picture showing some proper usage of masks among the COVID-19 era.

SOFTBALL

The official Twitter account of NCAA softball sent out a look at a defensive gem from former FSU standout Jessie Warren. 

The account also announced the re-airing of a classic FSU game, as they’ll replay the 2016 game against Georgia from the College World Series later today.

GOLF

FSU’s John Pak debuted at number one in the PGA Tour University’s inaugural rankings. 

BEACH VOLLEYBALL 

The beach volleyball team’s head coach Brooke Niles sent out a message for fans— wear a mask.

CROSS COUNTRY

The official Twitter account for FSU athletics flashed back to 2013 when the FSU cross country team won their sixth straight ACC title.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pair of 'Noles Make Another All-American Team

The honors just keep on coming.

David Visser

FSU Offers Speedy Blue-Chip WR: Scouting Report

Seminoles offer DMV wide receiver prospect Tychaun Chapman.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Football Opener Update, Awards Watch, & Hoops Commit

A look at the season opener's update, two 'Noles added to football awards watch lists, men's hoops land a big-time recruit, and other FSU news.

Dustin Franklin

SI's Exclusive Interview with Recent FSU Hoops Commit

Cleveland to Tallahassee.

David Visser

Syracuse to Host FSU in Empty Carrier Dome

The Orange will welcome the Seminoles-- but no fans will follow suit.

David Visser

Peach Bowl President, CEO: FSU-WVU Won't Happen Without Fans

More information on what may or may not be the 2020 opener for the Seminoles and Mountaineers.

David Visser

Two FSU Defensive Players Land on Another Award Watch List

Two familiar names continue to receive off season hype

Mike Settle

FSU Star DT Added to Another Award Watch List

Marvin Wilson among preseason watch list for the coveted Outland Trophy.

Dustin Franklin

Top-3 Shooting Guard Chooses FSU

The Seminoles poach a Peach State prospect.

David Visser

SWAC Suspends Fall Football Season

A number of HBCUs are looking instead to compete in the spring.

David Visser