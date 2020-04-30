FSU AM: Huge NCAA Development, 'Nole Charged, & Tour of Seminole Sports

NCAA

The biggest news of the day is bigger than any one sport. It covers them all. The NCAA Board of Governors announced support for collegiate athletes to have the freedom to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). While video gamers everywhere rejoice, our David Visser reflected on what it all means and provided an objective reaction. Read all about it here.

Football

Another big FSU story surrounds former 'Nole linebacker Telvin Smith, who's in legal trouble and faces charges of unlawful sexual assault with certain minors.

Former FSU Heisman Trophy Winner Jameis Winston was introduced as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

NFL draftee Cam Akers finds himself with a new number befitting an NFL running back, and the team posted "5 Things to Know" about him.

Former FSU wide receiver George Campbell found himself a home in the league as well.

The Florida State Football Twitter account announced that 'Nole Nation can come together to relive some fond memories tonight, as NBC Sports will be re-airing the '94 Orange Bowl. A cool opportunity to see FSU legends is also in the plan, as they announced that fans can join some former greats on a Zoom call during the game.

The team's Instagram account posted a great graphic honoring the players drafted out of the program.

Speaking of FSU draftees, you can take a look back at the articles we did detailing every single Seminole taken in the draft, by decade-- as well as what became of each:

- The 1950s

- The 1960s

- The 1970s

-The 1980s

- The 1990s

- The 2000s

- The 2010s

A couple more scholarship offers also went out to two big offensive tackles.

Men's Hoops

The official account of FSU athletics took a look back at the basketball team's home victory over Louisville.

Assistant coach Stan Jones was named one of 50 impactful high-major assistant coaches in Men’s NCAA D-1 Basketball.

Twitter's official account teed it up for the FSU basketball account when they tweeted simply "best jersey'. Hard to argue this one.

Baseball

The Diamond 'Noles had three players named to the D1Baseball Top 100 Outfielders list.

Softball

The ladies of the diamond reflected on Fan Day from back in February.

Swimming & Diving

A great story was written about the men's team captain, Paxton Rhodes, in The Osceola.

The men's and women's teams both finished in the top five in the nation for community service hours logged. Hats off.

Beach Volleyball

On Friday, fans can relive some FSU beach volleyball championship matches of the past via Facebook.

Track & Field

Don't miss this story authored by our Shawn Allen, who chronicles what it's like to have your senior season cut short by circumstances out of your control, paralleling the COVID-19 cancellations.