FSU AM: New Football Numbers, Recruiting Notes, FSU in Music

FOOTBALL

Some returning Seminoles will be sporting a new look this upcoming season. The team’s Twitter account sent out a look at the new digits fans will see in action.

After wrapping up his series of FSU’s record vs. FBS foes, our David Visser provided a bonus look at how the ‘Noles have fared against non-FBS squads.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff extended a scholarship offer early Sunday morning. I broke down the recruiting profile of three-star defensive end Kyran Montgomery from Indianapolis, Indiana.

With the Elite 11 event set to begin on Monday, Visser also took a look at FSU commit Luke Altmyer, as well as how he stacks up to the other quarterbacks invited.

The Seminoles’ staff hasn’t missed often on the recruiting trail as of late, but the string of good fortune had to come to an end eventually. Three-star running back target Ricky Parks opted to head to Utah over Tallahassee.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Incoming JUCO transfer Sardaar Calhoun is an impressive athlete, and the team’s Twitter account sent out a look at an incredible dunk that is sure to incite fans.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Former FSU standout Natasha Howard was spotlighted by the WNBA’s Twitter account, as they took a look at some stellar defense from the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

GOLF

Upon completion of The Travelers Championship, former ‘Nole Daniel Berger finds himself in seventh place in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Standings.

GENERAL ATHLETICS

Changing gears a little, our Mike Settle has started a series looking at Florida State’s influence on pop culture. He started with a look at how the Seminoles have impacted the world of music.