AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: New Quarantines, OL Commit, DT Offer, & MJ Walker

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

After having multiple positive COVID-19 tests the past couple of days, the football teams of Michigan State and Rutgers have self-imposed quarantines. While there is no direct correlation to the FSU program, stories like these continue to potentially jeopardize the start of the season for not just the 'Noles, but college football in general. Our David VIsser took a look at the potential ramifications, and where we currently stand heading into August.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Two days after losing a much needed offensive lineman to rival Florida, Florida State bounced back on the recruiting trail, this time securing the pledge of Kimo Makaneole. Makaneole is a three-star guard prospect, and Visser broke down his film to provide FSU fans with a scouting report.

In other recruiting news, FSU continues to go after defensive linemen, and recently offered class of 2022 defensive tackle Domonique Orange out of Kansas City. Visser also took a look at this massive big man who displays excellent quickness and agility.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The men's basketball team's Twitter account sent out a video spotlighting Seminole guard MJ Walker. The video starts with a clip of him from before donning the garnet and gold, and features several memorable moments from Walker's FSU career. Still with a season to go, Walker has improved each season in points per game and free throw percentage, and has a chance to move up in the all-time ranks by the time his senior season concludes-- he's currently tied for thirteenth in three-pointers made and tied for seventeenth in free-throw percentage.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

FSU alum Nick Lucerna gets his second straight championship with his victory in the Wilson Cup. 

SOCCER

Florida State was well represented in the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup finals, as Casey Short and Cassie Miller of the Chicago Red Stars took on Jamia Fields of the Houston Dash on Sunday.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Makes Top 11 for No. 11 2022 Safety: Scouting Report

The Seminoles join an elite group of programs for a top-tier in-state prospect.

David Visser

New Quarantines Raise Questions About 2020 Football Season

As the proposed season nears, the picture isn't getting any clearer.

David Visser

Offensive Lineman Commits to FSU Football: Scouting Report

The Seminoles make a nice jump in the rankings with this new addition.

David Visser

FSU Offers Huge, Quick Kansas City DT: Scouting Report

The garnet and gold go after an Orange.

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Hype, Basketball Memory, & Baseball Coaches

Football practice video, a thrilling buzzer beater, and a look at MLB coaches from FSU.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Watch Lists Conclude, Recruiting, Hoops, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

UPDATE: FSU's Top OL Commit Flips to a Rival

A center of attention in the Seminoles' 2021 class flips to the Gators.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Two ‘Noles Featured on Maxwell Award Watch List

Two returning leaders are in the conversation for the prestigious award

Mike Settle

FSU Defender Makes Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

A Seminole leader is recognized for his role.

David Visser

ACC May Add Conference Games, Retain Rivalries

How a season unlike any other may look.

David Visser