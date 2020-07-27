FSU AM: New Quarantines, OL Commit, DT Offer, & MJ Walker

FOOTBALL

After having multiple positive COVID-19 tests the past couple of days, the football teams of Michigan State and Rutgers have self-imposed quarantines. While there is no direct correlation to the FSU program, stories like these continue to potentially jeopardize the start of the season for not just the 'Noles, but college football in general. Our David VIsser took a look at the potential ramifications, and where we currently stand heading into August.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Two days after losing a much needed offensive lineman to rival Florida, Florida State bounced back on the recruiting trail, this time securing the pledge of Kimo Makaneole. Makaneole is a three-star guard prospect, and Visser broke down his film to provide FSU fans with a scouting report.

In other recruiting news, FSU continues to go after defensive linemen, and recently offered class of 2022 defensive tackle Domonique Orange out of Kansas City. Visser also took a look at this massive big man who displays excellent quickness and agility.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The men's basketball team's Twitter account sent out a video spotlighting Seminole guard MJ Walker. The video starts with a clip of him from before donning the garnet and gold, and features several memorable moments from Walker's FSU career. Still with a season to go, Walker has improved each season in points per game and free throw percentage, and has a chance to move up in the all-time ranks by the time his senior season concludes-- he's currently tied for thirteenth in three-pointers made and tied for seventeenth in free-throw percentage.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

FSU alum Nick Lucerna gets his second straight championship with his victory in the Wilson Cup.

SOCCER

Florida State was well represented in the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup finals, as Casey Short and Cassie Miller of the Chicago Red Stars took on Jamia Fields of the Houston Dash on Sunday.