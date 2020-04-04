AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Florida State Recruiting Updates, & 'Nole Crowned Madden Champ

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

While recruiting has been halted in response to COVID-19, FSU is still keeping a close eye on top players. On Friday, 4-star linebacker Jamari Buddin, out of Michigan, included Florida State in his top 7 schools. Following that, Mississippi State's 4-star defensive tackle, Fabien Lovett, entered the transfer portal. While we are unsure of his next move, he will definitely be one to watch, seeing how Coach Mike Norvell offered him during his time at Memphis. 

Not only is 'Nole Derwin James one of the best on the field, he's also proven to be one of the best in EA Sports Madden '20. Yesterday he was crowned champion of the Checkdown X Madden Tournament after defeating Tyreek Hill, 52-3. The tournament was to raise money for relief efforts due to the coronavirus. 

Speaking of blowouts, our Mike Settle has kicked off our series looking back at FSU football's most memorable road wins with a classic: the 2013 romp at Clemson.

Baseball 

In a world without sports, the ACC Network is continuing to keep us entertained with playing re-runs of some of FSU's early season victories on the diamond. Yesterday, while Florida State vs. Illinois State was airing, starter Reese Albert took to Twitter to talk about his two game-changing homers of the night. He finishes his live post by saying the team is focusing on staying healthy and awaiting their chance to get back on the field at Dick Howser. 

Basketball

While Florida State's Coach Hamilton did not win the Coach of the Year award, FSU Hoops shared a compilation on Twitter, created by CBS, that showcased some of this season's greatest moments. If that doesn't make you miss FSU basketball, I don't know what will. 

To top off Coach Ham's historic year, David Visser discusses FSU's basketball signee Scottie Barnes becoming a First-Team Sports Illustrated All-American, including reaction from Barnes and highlights.

