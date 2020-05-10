AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: NFL 'Noles Schedule, TE Transfer, & Seminole News

Dustin Franklin

The past 24-hours provided a positive addition for the football team, and some fond memories for other programs.

FOOTBALL

The FSU football Twitter account took a look back at a 20-year-old win, as they replayed the 2000 victory over heated rival Clemson. 

After Tre' McKitty departed the program to become a Bulldog at Georgia and Gabe Nabers graduated to the Los Angeles Charges, the FSU tight end room was a bit thin. Joining junior Camren McDonald will be Jordan Wilson from Nashville, TN. Wilson, a 3-star recruit from 2016, who will be a graduate transfer from UCLA, will have immediate eligibility for his last season of college ball, as our David Visser discusses.

Have a favorite Seminole in the NFL? Well, click here to find out when Jalen Ramsey, Cam Akers, Derwin James, Dalvin Cook, and others will be squaring off against other former 'Noles. Our own Michael Settle took the time to put together the ultimate FSU/NFL watching guide. 

BASKETBALL

The men's hoops team's account took a look at some praise given to assistant coach Steve Smith. 

ATHLETICS

The FSU official athletics account took a look at student-athlete academic services program coordinator Isaac Rodriguez, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected him personally, as well as his message for the student-athletes with whom he works.  

SOFTBALL

The softball team's account continued the 20for20 series, with a look back at senior Dani Morgan's grand slam to tie the game up against No. 1 Alabama. 

BASEBALL

All-time records....those are good, right? Well, the baseball team remembered Marshall McDougal's historic game against Maryland. 21 years ago, he went 7-7 with an NCAA record six homers, 16 RBI, and 25 total bases. Truly a once-in-a-lifetime feat.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

The official FSU athletics account flashed back to 2010, when the women's tennis team advanced to the final site for the first time in team history.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Makes Top-10 Offensive Tackle's List

The 'Noles make the initial cut for a sought-after prospect from the Big D-- we take a look at what he brings to the table.

David Visser

FSU Gains UCLA Transfer Tight End

The 'Noles add an experienced, power-five piece at a position of real need.

David Visser

FSU Football's 2020 Offense Could Have Boom/Bust Tendencies

Plenty of drives could end quickly for FSU football's offense in the fall. Whether that's in the end zone or its own backfield remains to be seen.

David Visser

by

David Visser

'Noles in the NFL: Complete 2020 Schedule

Here's when and where your favorite FSU players will be competing throughout the 2020 NFL season, and how to watch them.

Mike Settle

FSU Offensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal

A massive, experienced member of the FSU OL is looking to finish his collegiate career elsewhere.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Coaches', Players' Positive Impacts Lead the Way

FSU football praise, how to watch pro 'Noles in the NFL, and some baseball and swimming news as well.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU AM: Norvell's Offense, Recruiting Offers, & Akers' Debut

More on Mike Norvell's offense, the Seminoles offer a blue-chip WR, another 'Nole pro, and a look around the FSU sports universe.

Shawn Allen

The Significance of FSU Football's Program-Best GPA

Nearly a year removed from a cellar-dwelling APR, Florida State and its new staff crush it in the classroom-- but this is more than just a feel-good story.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Florida State Basketball: The History of the Center Position

From the beginning of Florida State men's basketball in the mid-20th century until now, we examine the history of FSU centers.

Kent.Olsen

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Explosive Plays & GPAs, Smith's Plea, & New Offers

Big plays, great grades, court dates, replays, rankings updates, and more from Florida State.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser