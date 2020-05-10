FSU AM: NFL 'Noles Schedule, TE Transfer, & Seminole News

The past 24-hours provided a positive addition for the football team, and some fond memories for other programs.

FOOTBALL

The FSU football Twitter account took a look back at a 20-year-old win, as they replayed the 2000 victory over heated rival Clemson.

After Tre' McKitty departed the program to become a Bulldog at Georgia and Gabe Nabers graduated to the Los Angeles Charges, the FSU tight end room was a bit thin. Joining junior Camren McDonald will be Jordan Wilson from Nashville, TN. Wilson, a 3-star recruit from 2016, who will be a graduate transfer from UCLA, will have immediate eligibility for his last season of college ball, as our David Visser discusses.

Have a favorite Seminole in the NFL? Well, click here to find out when Jalen Ramsey, Cam Akers, Derwin James, Dalvin Cook, and others will be squaring off against other former 'Noles. Our own Michael Settle took the time to put together the ultimate FSU/NFL watching guide.

BASKETBALL

The men's hoops team's account took a look at some praise given to assistant coach Steve Smith.

ATHLETICS

The FSU official athletics account took a look at student-athlete academic services program coordinator Isaac Rodriguez, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected him personally, as well as his message for the student-athletes with whom he works.

SOFTBALL

The softball team's account continued the 20for20 series, with a look back at senior Dani Morgan's grand slam to tie the game up against No. 1 Alabama.

BASEBALL

All-time records....those are good, right? Well, the baseball team remembered Marshall McDougal's historic game against Maryland. 21 years ago, he went 7-7 with an NCAA record six homers, 16 RBI, and 25 total bases. Truly a once-in-a-lifetime feat.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

The official FSU athletics account flashed back to 2010, when the women's tennis team advanced to the final site for the first time in team history.