AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: 'Noles 1 Win Away from ACC Hoops Top Seed, New Football Offer

David Visser

Good morning, and welcome to your daily glance around the Seminole sports universe. Let's start with the biggest news from Wednesday.

Basketball

The No. 7 Florida State men's basketball team was on the ropes for the vast majority of its contest at Notre Dame. But the 'Noles persevered and emerged with a heart-stopping win against the Irish to remain in control of the ACC with just one game to play. That game will take place in Tallahassee against Boston College on Saturday. Be sure to check out our rooting guide to see which results can help FSU today. 

Football

The Seminoles extended another scholarship offer on Wednesday, this one to a 2022 running back. This comes shortly after FSU lost a commitment from a 2021 RB. 

Baseball

On the diamond, the 'Noles are 9-3 and primed to open up ACC play this weekend.

Beach Volleyball

A perennial powerhouse, FSU is 10-1 on the sand so far this season, and earning national accolades.

Track & Field

A host of Florida State athletes are on their way to the NCAAs. And that's far from surprising, as the Seminole men have risen to 8th in the country and the women 20th. 

Softball

The No. 11 'Noles picked up a nice win over a ranked in-state squad.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Thursday, March 5

The first conference tourney contest makes a debut in our daily piece.

David Visser

No. 7 FSU Basketball Comes Back to Win Thriller vs. Notre Dame in South Bend

Florida State hoops gets its first ever road win over the Irish.

Kent.Olsen

FSU Football Offers 2022 Running Back from Familiar School

A pleasant association.

David Visser

Notre Dame Hosts No. 8 Florida State Hoops: Preview, How to Watch, Vegas Odds

How does Notre Dame Basketball match up against Florida State? Here is a game preview including how to watch, vegas odds, and specific matchups.

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: Game Night for Men's Hoops with the ACC Crown on the Line and Football Picks Up a Commit

Men's BBall tries to hold onto the ACC Regular Season title, Football lands a new DB, and Baseball ekes out a midweek game against undefeated Mercer.

Shawn Allen

FSU Football Loses 2021 Running Back Commitment

An in-state decommitment from the 'Noles.

David Visser

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Wednesday, March 4

Some teams are still looking to get over the hump on the final Wednesday of the regular season.

David Visser

Mike Norvell Offers Memphis Receiver-- Again

The Seminoles are reviving some connections on the recruiting trail.

David Visser

2022 Defensive Back Commits to FSU Football Over Other Impressive Offers

Norvell lands a new 'Nole.

David Visser

Blue-Chip Linebacker Decommits from FSU Football

A sought-after defender parts ways with the 'Noles.

David Visser

by

John Garcia Jr