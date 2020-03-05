FSU AM: 'Noles 1 Win Away from ACC Hoops Top Seed, New Football Offer

Good morning, and welcome to your daily glance around the Seminole sports universe. Let's start with the biggest news from Wednesday.

Basketball

The No. 7 Florida State men's basketball team was on the ropes for the vast majority of its contest at Notre Dame. But the 'Noles persevered and emerged with a heart-stopping win against the Irish to remain in control of the ACC with just one game to play. That game will take place in Tallahassee against Boston College on Saturday. Be sure to check out our rooting guide to see which results can help FSU today.

Football

The Seminoles extended another scholarship offer on Wednesday, this one to a 2022 running back. This comes shortly after FSU lost a commitment from a 2021 RB.

Baseball

On the diamond, the 'Noles are 9-3 and primed to open up ACC play this weekend.

Beach Volleyball

A perennial powerhouse, FSU is 10-1 on the sand so far this season, and earning national accolades.

Track & Field

A host of Florida State athletes are on their way to the NCAAs. And that's far from surprising, as the Seminole men have risen to 8th in the country and the women 20th.

Softball

The No. 11 'Noles picked up a nice win over a ranked in-state squad.