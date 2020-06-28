AllSeminoles
FSU AM: 'Noles Against Independents & Recruiting Notes

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

Finishing up his series of Florida State's record against opposing conferences, our David Visser took a look at the Seminoles' record against FBS Independent schools.

Honoring Marvin Wilson being named to the Sporting News All-American Team, the team's Twitter account sent out a graphic. And, in case you missed it, our Mike Settle wrote about the lates accolade for the standout defensive tackle. 

In an effort to raise money for supplies and books, the FSU football team has adopted Riley Elementary School, and Head Coach Mike Norvell and defensive back standout Jaiden Lars-Woodbey sent out info on how to contribute.

The ACC Network's Twitter account sent out a highlight from the 2013 matchup against Syracuse, in which they spotlighted former ball boy Frankie "Red Lightning" Grizzle-Malgrat, but the spotlight should have been placed on the effort of Heisman winning quarterback Jameis Winston, and the block he threw downfield to spring Kermit Whitfield free on the long touchdown.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Three-star running back Ricky Parks from Tampa will be announcing his decision on where he will play collegiately later today. Parks is the number 20 running back in the 2021 class, and has Florida State in his top five.

FSU extended a scholarship offer to class of 2022 pass rusher Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy from Lakeland, FL. I broke down his film and provided a scouting report, and it appears the three-star prospect has all the tools to be a blue-chip recruit when it's all said and done.

FSU quarterback commit Luke Altmyer sent out a graphic of his Elite 11 honor. In case you missed it, Visser recently provided an in-depth scouting report on what the talented recruit has to offer.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The latest Bracketology projection still favors the 'Noles as a decent seed. Visser also provided a look at the team's potential path to the Final Four.

