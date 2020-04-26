FSU AM: 'Noles in the NFL Draft & Free Agency, with a Look Around Other 'Nole Sports

Football

The Florida State Seminoles saw Cam Akers (pick 52 by the Los Angeles Rams) be their only draft pick this season, but they did see others picked up via free agency. Stanford Samules III hooked up with the Green Bay Packers, and Gabe Nabers and Ryan Roberts signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, while DB Levonta Taylor has inked with the Rams.

Here's a closer look at the 'Noles who've gone the free-agent route-- click on each to see our pro scouting reports for them:

Taylor was a five-star recruit out of Virginia Beach, VA for FSU, and after choosing Florida State over a "who's who" of college offers, he played in 44 games as a Seminole. His 65 tackles and four interceptions in college helped him impress the Los Angeles Rams enough to get a chance as an undrafted free agent, where he'll join Jalen Ramsey and Akers.

Samuels, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, who played in 34 games as a Seminole, had 94 tackles, 8 interceptions, and 16 passes deflected in his three-year FSU career.

Nabers was a three-star recruit as an athlete in the 2016 class who saw the majority of his playing time at FSU come this past season under cead Coach Willie Taggart. After previous head coach Jimbo Fisher had Nabers playing fullback, Taggart moved Nabers to tight end, and his talents shined. Nabers embodies selflessness, and should be a great addition to the Los Angeles locker room. He finished his FSU career with 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Roberts was a former three-star tight end recruit for Northern Illinois who played his last amateur season at FSU. After starting all 13 games as a Seminole, Roberts will join Nabers and former FSU standout Derwin James with the Bolts.

Basketball:

The Seminoles' Twitter account posted a tough scenario for 'Noles fans: which basketball sneaker would you pick? The tweet posted nine options, and fans were tasked with picking just three. Which would you choose?

Softball:

The FSU softball Twitter account took a look back at a dominating performance from freshman Brianna Enter earlier this season. She struck out four batters in one and two-thirds innings against Minnesota in February.